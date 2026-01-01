生產力

Workday and Slack: Get the HR information you need, when you need it

Easily complete time off requests, look up employee info, and give peer feedback

Slack 團隊2019 年 2 月 28 日

閱讀時間：2 分鐘

Workday and Slack both contain essential information that enables people to do their jobs — from finding the best person to answer a question to understanding the details of a new health plan. That’s why Slack is officially partnering with Workday to put the right information in the hands of the right people whenever they need it.

Every day, Slack customers look to Workday to reference org charts, find a coworker’s location, check their benefits, or request time off. Coming soon, you’ll be able to use Workday and Slack together to perform these tasks securely from Slack without switching context.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Request and share time-off details from Slack

Request time off using Workday’s conversational interface without having to leave Slack. Both you and your manager will be notified of updates or tasks related to approving the request. Not sure how many PTO days you have left? Just ask before you plan your vacation.

Quickly provide peer feedback

We all know how important yet time consuming peer feedback can be. Workday wants to make it a little easier by sending you reminders and allowing you to complete peer feedback tasks directly within Slack.

Easily look up coworker information

Chat with Workday’s conversational UI to look up coworker profile information in Slack. You can request information like title, manager, department, location, organizational structure, etc., to help you get the information you need to connect across teams.

Next on the roadmap:

Get team members access to the right Slack channels

Our Slack and Workday integration will allow your IT team to easily assign team members to the right Slack channels based on their department, sparing employees the hassle of requesting access to information or channels as the organization changes and grows.

Setup customized notifications with Workday and Slack

Configure Workday alerts and notifications that you’ll receive in Slack. For instance, you can get updates from your Workday inbox, and soon, you’ll be able to take action on those tasks directly from within Slack.

Customers interested in applying to the Workday for Slack early access program can apply directly at Workday for Slack.

Want more apps?

Bringing the apps you use every day into Slack keeps your team coordinated and working faster. Visit our app directory to explore all the tools you can connect with Slack at slack.com/apps.

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

轉型

適用於客戶支援的 Slack：Slack 社群紐約分會專家分享秘訣

聽 Slack 專家分享如何充分運用 Slack 提供客戶支援。

新消息

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

新消息

全新工作流程建立工具為所有人實現工作自動化

新的自動化功能可以實現更強大的工作流程，不受使用者的技術專業能力所限

生產力

全新強化功能讓 Slack 如虎添翼，成為你的智慧生產力平台

一窺今年即將在 Dreamforce 發表的 Slack 最新功能