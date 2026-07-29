How immocloud save 50% of their coordination time with Slack

About immocloud

How German landlords and property managers control their portfolios from a central location.

immocloud is a PropTech company from Düsseldorf that develops cloud software for landlords and property managers throughout Germany. More than 18,000 customers use the platform to manage around 500,000 units (as of May 2026): it keeps all their property and master data, rent receipts, annual utility bill settlements, communications with tenants, and documents in one place. The servers are located in German data centers, and the data is encrypted and ISO-certified. The software thus meets the compliance requirements that customers expect for their tenants’ financial data.

The company has grown from seven to 35 employees in recent years; the majority of the team is based in the Düsseldorf office, and a growing number work remotely. This growth only works if the team can coordinate faster than it grows: making decisions in seconds instead of holding meetings, providing context for new colleagues without long onboarding cycles, and maintaining an office-and-remote mix that stays in sync. Since the second employee came on board, Slack has helped immocloud move forward at a steady pace.

The challenge

Growing fivefold — without letting the number of meetings grow too.

When immocloud was a team of seven, saying a quick “hello everyone” worked fine as a morning routine. With 35 employees, that doesn’t cut it anymore. The underlying need today is greater, not smaller. A medium-sized company in the growth phase makes more decisions, shares more context, and has more new colleagues who need onboarding. A team that runs on email and meetings ultimately ends up running primarily on meetings.

The obvious answer is to add structure: weekly all-hands, quarterly OKRs, a more extensive project management tool. Each helps a little. None solves the actual problem: the small coordination tasks that come up many times a day — between development and marketing, between in-office and remote colleagues, and between the immocloud team and three external agencies who need answers in hours instead of days.

For a 35-person company that delivers new features in every release cycle, these small coordination tasks add up. A single decision that needs input from three people takes up enough time across the week to fill a whole meeting block, let alone finding space for it in their calendar. A status update sent in three different tools? That’s multiplying the burden on the team by three. A new colleague has to schedule a half-hour call to find out what was decided in the last quarter, meaning they’re behind from the very start, and the team has to absorb the cost of getting them up to speed.

As they grew, immocloud refused to allow meetings to be the default. The team has built a culture of tackling small coordination tasks efficiently, and a tool stack that enforces it.

“Everything internal happens via Slack. Email is really only for when externals are involved. We have never looked for another communication tool.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead , immocloud

How immocloud works better with Slack

Faster coordination, fewer meetings, more decisions in the channel.

For immocloud, Slack is where decisions are actually made. Channels carry the context, live conversations happen in huddles, AI summaries provide context, and integrations bundle different tools in one place. The common thread is speed: The team coordinates at the pace it needs, not the pace its calendar dictates.

Decisions are made in channels, not in meetings

immocloud’s internal policy is clear: Anything that doesn’t concern anyone outside the company happens in Slack. Email is reserved for external coordination. Meetings are for decisions that truly need to be made in that room — with an agenda and a clear goal. Everything else is a Slack thread.

The team structure is based around this system. Every function has its own channel; larger projects get their own channels for their duration; cross-team announcements are sent out in open channels that anyone can join. New employees are added to the channels they need on their first day via a workflow — it was built once, and is reused for every onboarding.

Internal updates that would have previously required a meeting, e.g. feature launches, marketing campaign decisions, and summaries of customer feedback, are now posted in channels where the people involved can read at their own pace and ask questions in the thread.

“We try to have as few meetings as possible — not a meeting just to have a meeting. A meeting must have an agenda and a goal, otherwise we don’t need the meeting. With Slack, we can quickly distribute information across the team, or just quickly have a five-minute huddle if a short conversation is faster than a thread.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

Huddles replace “dropping by the desk”

For the growing remote portion of the team — Dominik included — Slack huddles replace the moments in the office when you walk over to a colleague’s desk. A huddle can be started in any channel with a click, without a calendar invitation or a meeting link. The team uses huddles for quick coordination that doesn’t need a scheduled meeting and doesn’t fit into a thread.

The result: In-office and remote colleagues coordinate in the same way. Both can pull a teammate into a huddle in seconds; both can see who is currently in a meeting via the Outlook integration; both get a Slack notification ten minutes before their next scheduled meeting.

“I am mainly remote now, but I still don’t feel like I don’t know what’s going on in the company. And if in doubt, I just quickly huddle with the person.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

Slackbot makes the team’s history searchable

A 35-person company has a lot of context that already exists. Part of it is in Notion, part in channels, part in old threads. Slackbot closes the gap. If Dominik knows that the team discussed something but can’t remember the right keywords, he describes the topic and gets the appropriate answers. If he joins a project channel midway, Slackbot summarizes what has been discussed so that he doesn’t ask a question someone already answered three weeks ago.

“With Slackbot, I just describe what I’m looking for, even if I don’t remember exactly what words I or a colleague used, and I get the right thread. Or if I join a new channel, what has already been discussed so far is briefly summarized for me, so that I don’t start from scratch.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

Every tool reports into Slack, so daily to-dos are all in one place

immocloud runs on Microsoft 365 alongside Slack: Outlook for email, Teams for scheduled external meetings, SharePoint for document storage. Slack stands next to this stack, instead of replacing it. Outlook calendar appointments appear as Slack notifications ten minutes before every meeting, spontaneous internal coordination happens in Slack huddles, and document storage remains in SharePoint.

Beyond conversations and calendars, Slack is the interface for every signal the team needs to react to. Every purchase by a customer in the immocloud product lands in a Slack channel the moment it happens. Every cancellation, too. New Trustpilot reviews run into a channel where Dominik can answer directly without opening the Trustpilot console, and the customer sees a response five minutes later. Pull request reviews, release notifications, alerts when a service is stalling, and daily KPI reports all run into a Slack channel.

“Slack is the hub. Communication from many tools flows into Slack — you get the ping and know exactly what’s on your to-do list right now. I can control my whole day from one place.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

External agencies work in shared channels, not via email

immocloud’s marketing runs with three external agencies: one for a large industry trade fair, two divided into paid and organic campaigns. Each of them works in a Slack Connect channel instead of an email thread.

This change makes the agencies part of the team. Briefings arrive as Slack messages; questions about invoices are answered in seconds instead of days; demo videos and design previews land in the channel where everyone who needs to see them is already present. A trade fair agency that had started its collaboration via email has seen significantly faster coordination since switching to the shared channel.

“I ask every agency we work with if we can just work in a Slack channel. I don’t want to coordinate with them via email or any other tool. With Slack Connect, it’s a bit like they are employees on our team who are responsible for a specific project and not an external service provider that you have to manage.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

The “Remind me later” morning ritual

For Dominik personally, the most useful feature is also the simplest. Throughout the day, he marks important Slack messages with a “Remind me later” reminder. The next morning, Slack pings him for every single one. He works through the list before the day starts and arrives at his desk with a tidy inbox.

The same pattern runs through the team’s broader workflow system. Slack channels are where work becomes visible, and the workflows the team has built — from onboarding new employees to PR reviews to release announcements — turn recurring coordination tasks into handovers via emoji and one-click confirmations. Coordination becomes routine, and meetings become rare.

Security and a system for what stays out

A clear rule for what belongs in Slack and what doesn’t.

immocloud’s product processes sensitive customer data: landlords’ financial documents, tenants’ contact details, payment histories. The customers, many of them small German property management companies, expect this data to be subject to the same compliance protocols they’re used to with their bank and insurance companies. The team applies the same rules to its own internal communication. Customer data, email addresses, and personal information stay in the systems built for that purpose. Slack carries the internal coordination, and if it’s necessary to access someone’s information, it is done only through anonymized IDs.

This system is reinforced by Slack’s own warning notices for external channels. When Dominik sends a file to a Slack Connect channel, a prompt confirms that he wants to share it with people outside of immocloud. There is a clear visual difference between full members and guests in every channel. As a result, the same Slack workspace can host internal and external partner channels without the team confusing the two.

“For us, Slack is super valuable, including in terms of communication security. Especially when external parties are involved, there is always a warning notice when you try to send a document to remind you that it is going to an external person. So if in doubt, I can double-check to see if what I am sending is really what I want to share. And at any time, I can see who is in my organization and who is just a guest.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

What’s next

Moving more of immocloud’s daily coordination into the hub.

immocloud is continuing to pull Slack into the way the team works. The sales pipeline is the next interface being migrated. Every signed contract will ping the responsible account manager directly in Slack, so the team doesn’t have to switch between tools to see what has just happened. Onboarding workflows are moving to Slack so that new employees receive information distributed over a structured first week — instead of everything all at once on day one. Slack Canvases are going to be set up to provide overviews on the topics that new colleagues need help with most often.

“I think we are still scratching the surface with Slack, there is much more to it. And especially in a growing company where not everyone is in the office every day, Slack makes the company tangible for every individual — not just for the people in the office.” Dominik Frings Marketing Team Lead, immocloud

For immocloud, Slack has become the operational layer of a PropTech company in its growth phase — a company where decision-making is streamlined, meetings stay rare, and a hybrid team coordinates at the pace the German rental market expects.