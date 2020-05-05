변환

Join us for Slack Frontiers 2020: a free virtual conference

Our biggest annual event is streaming right to you on October 7-9

Slack 팀이 작성2020년 5월 5일

1분 분량

Our biggest annual conference, Slack Frontiers, is always a highlight of our year. This year is no different, but in order to prioritize the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and the greater community, we’ve decided to host it as a virtual event on October 7-9.

While this format certainly changes things, you’ll still get the chance to experience all the inspiration, learning and transformation we had in store for you. Virtual-conference attendees will be able to join interactive educational sessions, tap into a global community of Slack experts, plus get a first look at new product announcements, all for free.

What can I expect from Frontiers 2020?

We’ll deliver a world-class experience straight to a screen near you. Attendees will:

  • Get inspired. Hear Slack executives, partners and luminaries share their vision for navigating a new world of work and how organizations can go beyond business as usual with secure channel-based messaging.
  • Gain expertise. Deepen your usage of Slack, drive productivity and alignment among your teams and discover best practices for using our platform.
  • Meet fellow customers and peers. Engage with leaders in your field, build lasting relationships, and connect with a diverse group of individuals over shared ideas and proven strategies.
  • Enjoy a global experience. Our Frontiers schedule runs at the exact same times in three regional time zones: October 7-8 in San Francisco (PST), and October 8-9 in London (BST) and Sydney (AEDT). Join us in the time zone most convenient for you. For more details, see our FAQ.

How can I register to attend?

Head to our Slack Frontiers 2020 page and register today. For registration questions and support, or for general program information, send an email to frontiers-info@slack-corp.com.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

AI와 사람이 협업하는 미래, Slack Tour Seoul 2025

Slack은 Agentic OS가 되어 조직의 모든 업무 흐름을 관리하고 AI에이전트와 사람이 협력하며 일하는 중심 환경이 되었습니다. 커뮤니케이션 툴을 너머 사람, 앱, 데이터, 그리고 에이전트를 모두 연결하여 업무를 수행하는 통합 플랫폼으로 진화하고 있습니다.

생산성

미래의 업무가 이루어지는 곳, Slack Tour Seoul 2024

누구나 자기가 속한 조직에서 행복하게 일할 수 있어야 합니다. Slack Tour Korea 2024는 고객이 Slack을 통해 만들어 가는 행복한 일터의 현재와 미래를 엿볼 수 있는 시간이었습니다.

협업

소기업에 커다란 영향을! 오직 여러분을 위해 제작된 커뮤니티에 가입하세요

협업

Slack의 열렬한 팬이신가요? Slack 커뮤니티 챕터 리더가 되어 보세요

Slack에서는 해당 지역의 Slack 커뮤니티 챕터를 이끌 수 있는 적극적인 최종 사용자, 관리자, 개발자들을 초대합니다.