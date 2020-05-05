Transformation

Join us for Slack Frontiers 2020: a free virtual conference

Our biggest annual event is streaming right to you on October 7-9

Vom Slack-Team5. Mai 2020

1 Min. Lesezeit

Our biggest annual conference, Slack Frontiers, is always a highlight of our year. This year is no different, but in order to prioritize the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and the greater community, we’ve decided to host it as a virtual event on October 7-9.

While this format certainly changes things, you’ll still get the chance to experience all the inspiration, learning and transformation we had in store for you. Virtual-conference attendees will be able to join interactive educational sessions, tap into a global community of Slack experts, plus get a first look at new product announcements, all for free.

What can I expect from Frontiers 2020?

We’ll deliver a world-class experience straight to a screen near you. Attendees will:

  • Get inspired. Hear Slack executives, partners and luminaries share their vision for navigating a new world of work and how organizations can go beyond business as usual with secure channel-based messaging.
  • Gain expertise. Deepen your usage of Slack, drive productivity and alignment among your teams and discover best practices for using our platform.
  • Meet fellow customers and peers. Engage with leaders in your field, build lasting relationships, and connect with a diverse group of individuals over shared ideas and proven strategies.
  • Enjoy a global experience. Our Frontiers schedule runs at the exact same times in three regional time zones: October 7-8 in San Francisco (PST), and October 8-9 in London (BST) and Sydney (AEDT). Join us in the time zone most convenient for you. For more details, see our FAQ.

How can I register to attend?

Head to our Slack Frontiers 2020 page and register today. For registration questions and support, or for general program information, send an email to frontiers-info@slack-corp.com.

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