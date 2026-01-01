Webinar

Beyond the Hype: Achieving Tangible ROI with AI and Productivity Tools

How integrating AI agents can streamline workflows and drive efficiency

60 분

    Companies across industries are investing heavily in productivity tools and generative AI to boost employee performance, but the results have been varied. On average, employees use eight different tools daily, leading to decentralized data, inconsistent processes, and repetitive work. This webinar will delve into the findings of a Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Slack, which reveals that 78% of decision-makers are struggling to see a return on investment (ROI) from genAI-enabled tools.

    Join us on this webinar featuring Forrester to learn how reevaluating your AI strategy and prioritizing a unified solution can help your employees overcome the productivity paradox and achieve the desired outcomes. You’ll gain insights into the barriers preventing full adoption of AI agents and discover practical steps to integrate these technologies effectively, ultimately enhancing your organization’s productivity and competitiveness.

    주요 발표자:

    Forrester (Featured Guest)Senior AnalystWill McKeon-White
    SlackVP, GTM & Customer InnovationJonathan Dien

