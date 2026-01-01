Boost productivity by connecting your tools to no-code workflows

With Slack’s new no-code Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone. What’s more is that you can connect tools you use every day to workflows, creating automations that span across your tech stack. In today’s webinar we’ll explore how PagerDuty easily connects to workflows in Slack, automating incident response.

학습 내용: How to connect the tools you use every day to Slack workflows

How to automate repetitive processes like kicking off a project or onboarding team members

How to use automation to streamline critical work during incidents and maintain transparent communications throughout the incident lifecycle

Reduce resolution times and errors with workflows

주요 발표자: