Boost productivity by connecting your tools to no-code workflows

Learn how to connect your tools to no-code workflows in Slack and start automating simple to complex processes to save time and boost productivity

60 分

    With Slack’s new no-code Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone. What’s more is that you can connect tools you use every day to workflows, creating automations that span across your tech stack. In today’s webinar we’ll explore how PagerDuty easily connects to workflows in Slack, automating incident response.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SlackPartner EngineerKrishna Patel
    PagerDutyProduct ManagerEm Ruppe

