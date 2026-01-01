Sticky notes on a bulletin board showing collaboration
Making service teams more successful

Learn how your organization can optimize your agents’ experience by creating unique learning paths that keep agents engaged and motivated

Connected service teams means happier customers.

This past year, 36% of U.S. consumers reported trying a new product or brand, and 73% of those plan to continue doing so. In a world where it’s never been easier to switch, customer loyalty is critical. To earn this loyalty, your company needs to deliver fast, accurate and personalized experiences—your customer’s inflection point is your opportunity.

But the reality is that agents are often separated from the experts, knowledge and data they need to deliver differentiated service. To keep agents efficient, effective and empowered, you need a solution that bridges the gap between your customer service teams and the rest of the business.

 

주요 발표자:

IntuitLearning, Development & Quality LeaderGeorge Kousouros
SlackSolutions Marketing DirectorFelicity Blance

