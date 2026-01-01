Making service teams more successful

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 고객 지원팀
Connected service teams means happier customers.
This past year, 36% of U.S. consumers reported trying a new product or brand, and 73% of those plan to continue doing so. In a world where it’s never been easier to switch, customer loyalty is critical. To earn this loyalty, your company needs to deliver fast, accurate and personalized experiences—your customer’s inflection point is your opportunity.
But the reality is that agents are often separated from the experts, knowledge and data they need to deliver differentiated service. To keep agents efficient, effective and empowered, you need a solution that bridges the gap between your customer service teams and the rest of the business.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.