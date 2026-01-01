How to transform marketing teams with a digital HQ

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 마케터
Marketers are still grappling with the changing business priorities and customer expectations brought on by the past two years. Now more than ever, it’s crucial for marketing teams to embrace a digital-first way of working together.
Traditional means of communication like emails and meetings don’t support the digital-first workplace. Ideas get stuck in inboxes, and feedback from partners never finds its way into campaigns. What’s more, 85% of marketers now say they need to do a better job of integrating and connecting key systems and tools.
To keep marketers agile, connected and empowered, organizations need a digital-first solution that breaks down silos and connects marketers with the people, partners and systems they need to turn ideas into customer relationships.
