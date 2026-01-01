Preparing for a Future Powered by Generative AI: The Impact on IT

If you could work smarter, execute faster, and free up your employees to spend their time on things that ignite innovation and encourage growth, you wouldn’t hesitate. That’s why earlier this year, we released native generative AI in Slack, with powerful new features that include AI-powered search, channel and thread summaries, and daily recaps.
But even with AI built in right where you’re already working, it can be intimidating to learn how to make the leap from experimentation to true transformation.
In this report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, executives from across a variety of industries, including Slack and Salesforce customers, discuss how they’re using generative AI to boost productivity, innovation, and customer success. Specifically, in IT, you’ll learn how to:
- Leverage AI to act as a smart assistant that can analyze large sets of data and automate complicated tasks
- Recognize new and evolving cybersecurity threats as they happen, improving response times
- Empower cross-functional employees with minimal technical expertise to perform basic software coding functions
- Reimagine how IT contributes to and collaborates with the rest of the company
- Establish the leadership, talent, and culture required to increase efficiency, encourage creativity, and enhance communication
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.