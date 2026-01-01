How Slack helps close deals in a tough economy

In our current economy, it’s hard to close an enterprise deal. Not only are companies more tentative about making purchases, they want bigger discounts, require more approvals and expect top-notch service. All of this is leading to longer sales cycles across the IT industry.
As purse strings tighten, sales teams have less budget for the type of relationship-building activities traditionally used to help close deals. To help sales teams, we gathered best practices from some of our top enterprise sales reps for closing deals and nurturing customer relationships in a challenging market.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.