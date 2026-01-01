IDC: How Slack adds value for every department in your organization

32%
less email
I’ve had more contact with other internal teams during the first six months of using Slack than I’ve had during my prior six years at the company.
23%
fewer meetings
Slack made us heroes in the company.
This is what the Slack-connected enterprise looks and sounds like.
But what business value does Slack drive, and how does that take shape across different roles within an organization?
To find out, IDC interviewed organizations spanning five countries and 11 industries and ranging from a couple dozen employees to more than 10,000. The observed data provided insights into how the adoption of Slack added value to members of the sales, engineering, HR, marketing and customer support teams.
Download to read the full report.
