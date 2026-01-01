Reinventing customer service

The upheavals of 2020 created an opportunity for customer service teams to rethink service delivery and how best to support the people who do such important work.
To understand what the future might look like, we talked with business and customer service leaders across industries and countries about what comes next. Five themes emerged that will dominate the new world of work.
Download our latest guide to see how the five themes translate into imperatives for service leaders and how leading customer service organizations are meeting the challenges with Slack.
