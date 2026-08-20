How Mural Uses Slack and Salesforce to Act Faster on Customer Signals

About Mural

Giving teams a shared visual space to move from ambiguity to action

Mural is a visual AI platform where teams turn ideas into execution. Teams use Mural to run sessions, make decisions, and move from discussion to next steps in a shared workspace.

What makes Mural different is the combination of an open visual canvas, AI built for structured workflows, and LUMA, its in-house AI transformation practice. Together, Mural and LUMA give enterprise teams a practical way to work visually, stay aligned, and move faster.

“Before you can actually transform, you have to have the right foundation. Ours was Slack with Salesforce.” Bill Dwoinen CRO, Mural

The challenge

As the revenue team grew, account intelligence became harder to act on

When Bill Dwoinen joined Mural as CRO two years ago, the revenue organization was Sales and Solutions. Since then, Dwoinen expanded the department to include Customer Success, Technical Solutions, RevOps, Enablement, GTM Systems, and the full Customer Experience team.

“That growth was intentional,” said Dwoinen. “Each addition brought an important part of the customer journey closer to the revenue organization.”

With more of the right expertise around each customer, Mural also had more places for account information to split apart. Salesforce gave the revenue organization a strong foundation for managing acquisition, adoption, expansion, and retention. Those motions were connected in the data, but the work around each account did not always move as seamlessly across teams.

This is where execution often slowed down. Renewal risk might not reach the team early enough, expansion signals could get stuck with one person, and ownership could become unclear. They spent time rebuilding the account story instead of deciding what to do next.

Mural needed a way to bring Salesforce account intelligence closer to the teams doing the work, so they could act on it with more speed and discipline.

“Slack became the engagement layer for Salesforce data, where our team could finally act in real time.” Bill Dwoinen CRO, Mural

How Mural works better with Slack

Account channels bring Salesforce data, customer signals, and team execution into one place

Mural’s answer was to organize the revenue work around the customer account.

When Salesforce data flows directly into Slack through Salesforce channels, every customer account gets a dedicated channel where deal updates, Gong call summaries, customer signals, utilization data, and support escalations all land in the same place. Sales, Customer Success, Technical Solutions, Legal, RevOps, and other account stakeholders can work from the same information without waiting for a recap.

That changed the day-to-day work around each account, especially in the moments where revenue work usually breaks down. Handoffs, renewal risk, and expansion signals all depend on the right context reaching the right people in time. Account channels give those signals one place to go and give the team a faster way to decide what to do next.

Gong call summaries now flow automatically into customer channels after every logged meeting. That means if a rep gets off a call with a customer in Frankfurt, the CSM in New York, the technical solutions lead in Austin, and the account VP in London all see the key takeaways and next steps within minutes, without anyone manually copying notes or sending an email.

“The downstream impact touches every account team in the org,” said Dwoinen.

How Bill Dwoinen uses Slackbot as CRO

Dwoinen uses Slackbot to keep a CRO-level view of account risk, growth signals, and next steps across the business. “As CRO, I can’t be in every channel for our full customer base,” he said. But he can use Slackbot to synthesize what’s happening. “With Slackbot, I get a daily brief across our top 25 accounts in each segment, including risk and growth signals from account records, opportunity records, deal notes, Slack channels, and Gong calls,” he said.

Those patterns changed how Mural prioritized the quarter. Instead of treating every gap as a one-off account issue, the revenue team could see themes across the book and take a more top-down approach to contact coverage, sponsor engagement, and risk mitigation.

Dwoinen also uses Slackbot to create a “Need to Know Monday” post for Mural’s global revenue organization channel. The post surfaces key updates across Product, Marketing, and Revenue, along with deal wins and deadlines. “Without Slackbot, that would take someone more than an hour,” he said. “Now it runs on its own Monday morning.”

What good account execution looks like

In one competitive enterprise deal, Mural used an internal account channel to keep the full team aligned from customer feedback to close, winning a three-year, multi-million-dollar agreement. “That customer thanked us directly on a Gong call for how quickly we moved,” said Dwoinen. “Sales, solutions, engineering, legal, support, and product aligned in Slack and acted as one team.”

Mural applied the same pattern to renewals in June. Risk briefs went directly into account channels, teams responded in thread, and action plans stayed attached to the account instead of getting lost in email or a separate tracker.

In another example, after a Gong call with a customer, a summary flowed into the dedicated account Slack channel and identified the senior stakeholders the team needed to reach. “With Slack and Salesforce, the AE didn’t have to dig through notes or ask for a recap,” said Dwoinen. “They knew who to reach and could act the same day. That’s good account execution.”

“A year ago, Revenue at Mural was Sales and Solutions. In Slack and Salesforce, it’s a connected operating model across the full customer journey.” Bill Dwoinen CRO, Mural

What’s next

Making account intelligence work harder for every rep

Mural is now building a unified GTM agent around each book of business. It brings Salesforce, Gainsight, Gong, Slack, LinkedIn, and public account research into the corresponding account channel, so the full account team can work from the same view of business sponsors, expansion contacts, risk signals, and next steps.

The agent is designed to work alongside Mural employees, not replace the judgment required to sell, renew, or expand an account. It gives reps, CSMs, Solutions, RevOps, and leaders a shared starting point, then lets the team build on it together in Slack.

The ChatGPT Slack integration, combined with Agentforce, gives Mural a way to scale what’s already working in account channels. The team is consolidating AI-powered account signals, adoption review analysis, and account-specific agents into one motion every rep can use. AI does the signal-to-insight work so people can spend more time on relationships, judgment, and execution.

“What I’m most excited about is this concept of a sales home in Slack where we can see when deals move stages, when someone pushes a deal, and act right away,” said Dwoinen.

For Mural, that’s the standard the team is building toward. “The strongest accounts already show the pattern: the team is aligned, the customer signal is visible, and senior relationships are built before they’re needed,” said Dwoinen. The next step is making that level of execution more consistent across the business.