Expanding Global Data Residency: Switzerland, UAE, and Brazil Now Available

Good news! We’ve expanded Slack’s data residency program with three new regions: Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Brazil. Data residency allows customers to choose where their data is stored, making it easier to comply with corporate or regulatory standards. This is especially important for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and public sector organizations.

By default, Slack data is stored in the United States. However, global organisations are creating their own internal policies for where data can be stored. Additionally, governments and third-party regulators are increasingly enforcing data residency requirements. To bridge this gap and make Slack available to more teams in highly regulated sectors, we’re continuing to expand our data residency options.

Data residency regions currently available outside the U.S. include:

Brazil

Frankfurt

India

London

Montreal

Paris

Singapore

Switzerland

Sydney

Tokyo

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

How Slack keeps your data secure

Data residency is the latest example of Slack’s continued investment on enterprise-grade security and compliance. Slack meets and exceeds some of the most broadly recognized security standards and offers tools to help customers address their compliance requirements.

Slack’s security program certifies its service with ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, and Cloud Security Alliance. Slack also helps customers to meet specific industry regulations or international security and data privacy standards, including FINRA, HIPAA, FedRAMP and GDPR.

Ready to get started?

Contact our sales team to set up data residency for your organization. To learn more about security at Slack, including data residency, visit Slack’s Security solutions and documentation.