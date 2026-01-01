新消息

Expanding Global Data Residency: Switzerland, UAE, and Brazil Now Available

Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements

Slack 團隊2025 年 11 月 10 日

閱讀時間：1 分鐘

Good news! We’ve expanded Slack’s data residency program with three new regions: Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Brazil. Data residency allows customers to choose where their data is stored, making it easier to comply with corporate or regulatory standards. This is especially important for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and public sector organizations.

By default, Slack data is stored in the United States. However, global organisations are creating their own internal policies for where data can be stored. Additionally, governments and third-party regulators are increasingly enforcing data residency requirements. To bridge this gap and make Slack available to more teams in highly regulated sectors, we’re continuing to expand our data residency options.

Data residency regions currently available outside the U.S. include:

  • Brazil
  • Frankfurt
  • India
  • London
  • Montreal
  • Paris
  • Singapore
  • Switzerland
  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

 

How Slack keeps your data secure

Data residency is the latest example of Slack’s continued investment on enterprise-grade security and compliance. Slack meets and exceeds some of the most broadly recognized security standards and offers tools to help customers address their compliance requirements.

Slack’s security program certifies its service with ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, and Cloud Security Alliance. Slack also helps customers to meet specific industry regulations or international security and data privacy standards, including FINRA, HIPAA, FedRAMP and GDPR.

Ready to get started?

Contact our sales team to set up data residency for your organization. To learn more about security at Slack, including data residency, visit Slack’s Security solutions and documentation.

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

新消息

Slack 在使用機器學習和 AI 時如何保護你的資料

新消息

深度防禦：三大安全性新功能，保護數位總部安全

這些增強功能不僅提供更高的透明度，還讓團隊可以在未來的工作中獲得安全感