How Atlassian and Slack drive value for technical teams

Atlassian and Slack have worked together for years to develop rich integrations, such as the Slack apps for Jira, Halp, Confluence, Bitbucket and more. We’ve experienced the benefits firsthand on our own teams, but we wanted to know if deeper integrations were helping our end users too. Which is why we teamed up with Atlassian and technology advisory firm 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, to survey IT leaders and practitioners on the business outcomes of using Slack and Atlassian together.

Specifically, we wanted to know if our integrations helped teams collaborate better and release new products faster, especially in remote-work environments. The data points to yes. In fact, a majority of respondents indicated that using the two software tools together could unlock a variety of benefits:

86% reported improved collaboration

78% were able to better support remote workers

64% saved more than six hours per week

The less time teams spend mired in waiting and manual work, the more they can focus on the features, applications, products and initiatives that really matter. Download the full report to learn how you can put Atlassian and Slack to work for your organization.