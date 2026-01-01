Workforce Lab Expert Panel – AI agents and the future of work blog hero
新消息

Workforce Lab Expert Panel – AI agents and the future of work

How will AI agents reshape work and when will the biggest changes arrive? 30 academic luminaries weigh in.

作者：Eliza Sarasohn2025 年 9 月 3 日

閱讀時間：2 分鐘

 

AI is transforming the way we work—but exactly how and when the biggest advances will play out is still uncertain.

To better understand both the timeline and the nature of these changes, Slack’s Workforce Lab convened a panel of 30 leading academic experts in artificial intelligence. These thinkers span a wide range of disciplines—including economics, computer science, law, policy, and ethics—and represent some of the world’s top academic institutions.

Meet our expert panel

Workforce Lab expert panel

We asked them a series of questions about how and when AI agents will reshape the way the world works.

Their answers reveal a thoughtful and nuanced view of what’s ahead. Use the right/left and up/down scroll controls to explore their predictions in the interactive data visualization below, or click here to view the full dashboard.

What’s your number one piece of advice to business leaders?

Prioritize personal experimentation! It's very common for busy executives to try AI tools just a few times and then miss how rapidly capabilities are advancing.

Associate Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management and NBER, Research AssociateJohn Horton

Don’t lose sight of organizational culture. Even if your headcount substantially reduces, you still need people who want to show up at work.

Professor of Engineering, Northwestern UniversityElizabeth Gerber

 

Create space and resources for employees to experiment with AI tools, and make this experimentation a key criterion of job success.

Associate Professor of Marketing, Boston UniversityAndrey Fradkin

Ask the experts 

Have a future-of-work question you’d like our expert panel to weigh in on? Share it with us at workforcelab@salesforce.com and we’ll consider it for upcoming survey rounds.

Get the full story behind the predictions

Register for our webinar to hear from Slack researchers and the experts as they dive into the implications for teams and workplaces.

 

 

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

新消息

Next Chapter 拓展至 14 間公司

PayPal、Asana 和 Stash 加入雇用合作夥伴

協作

小企業，大影響：加入專為你量身打造的社群

協作

你是 Slack 的超級粉絲嗎？申請成為 Slack 社群分會的領袖

Slack 邀請行動派的一般使用者、管理者和開發人員來領導其當地的 Slack 社群分會

新消息

運用 Slack 提升銷售業績

瞭解 Slack Sales Elevate 如何協助主管制定明智決策並獲得更多贏面