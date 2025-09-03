Workforce Lab Expert Panel – AI agents and the future of work blog hero
새 소식

Workforce Lab Expert Panel – AI agents and the future of work

How will AI agents reshape work and when will the biggest changes arrive? 30 academic luminaries weigh in.

작성자: Eliza Sarasohn2025년 9월 3일

2분 분량

 

AI is transforming the way we work—but exactly how and when the biggest advances will play out is still uncertain.

To better understand both the timeline and the nature of these changes, Slack’s Workforce Lab convened a panel of 30 leading academic experts in artificial intelligence. These thinkers span a wide range of disciplines—including economics, computer science, law, policy, and ethics—and represent some of the world’s top academic institutions.

Meet our expert panel

Workforce Lab expert panel

We asked them a series of questions about how and when AI agents will reshape the way the world works.

Their answers reveal a thoughtful and nuanced view of what’s ahead. Use the right/left and up/down scroll controls to explore their predictions in the interactive data visualization below, or click here to view the full dashboard.

What’s your number one piece of advice to business leaders?

Prioritize personal experimentation! It's very common for busy executives to try AI tools just a few times and then miss how rapidly capabilities are advancing.

Associate Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management and NBER, Research AssociateJohn Horton

Don’t lose sight of organizational culture. Even if your headcount substantially reduces, you still need people who want to show up at work.

Professor of Engineering, Northwestern UniversityElizabeth Gerber

 

Create space and resources for employees to experiment with AI tools, and make this experimentation a key criterion of job success.

Associate Professor of Marketing, Boston UniversityAndrey Fradkin

Ask the experts 

Have a future-of-work question you’d like our expert panel to weigh in on? Share it with us at workforcelab@salesforce.com and we’ll consider it for upcoming survey rounds.

Get the full story behind the predictions

Register for our webinar to hear from Slack researchers and the experts as they dive into the implications for teams and workplaces.

 

 

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법

생산성

훨씬 빨라진 검색 속도: Slack의 엔터프라이즈 검색을 사용하기 위한 비법과 요령

업무 흐름을 유지하면서 모든 대화, 앱, 데이터에서 필요한 정보를 찾아보세요.