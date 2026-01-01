Ironclad doubles its productivity using Tribble in Slack

Signing a contract seems simple enough. But it’s actually a complex business task, with numerous technological, operational, and legal considerations. Enter Ironclad, a contract lifecycle management platform that automates the entire process — from contract creation to negotiations to renewals — enabling teams of all sizes to achieve greater efficiency. The holistic, AI-powered experience ensures that nothing slips through the cracks, allowing customers to process, edit, share, and reference contracts with ease.

Now with over 500 employees, Ironclad, and its focus on innovation, has earned a top spot on Gartner Peer Insights and a valuation of $3.2 billion. Amid a particularly high-growth period, demand surged and Ironclad expanded its sales team, but it struggled to quickly ramp up new hires. To boost efficiency and transform onboarding, Ironclad turned to Slack and Tribble.

Like a work operating system, Slack brings all conversations, apps, and data together in one place, including Tribble. Like a digital teammate, Tribble is an AI agent that empowers sales reps by providing deal guidance, answering deep technical product questions, and sharing industry knowledge, all right within Slack. In just two months at Ironclad, Tribble’s integration in Slack has changed the way Ironclad’s teams work and become an indispensable part of the sales and customer success process.

“Ironclad lives and breathes Slack.” Ironclad Global Head of Presales Desanka Aleksov

Streamlining onboarding with Tribble’s AI

Ironclad’s teams manage thousands of requests for proposals (RFPs) each month from prospects evaluating its rapidly evolving technology. To tackle this high volume of work, sales engineers need to stay up to date on the company’s latest product capabilities. But as Ironclad grew, so did the challenge of onboarding new hires and empowering them with the most relevant knowledge on products, policies, and tooling.

Ironclad initially tapped Tribble in Slack to power through RFPs in half the time it previously took. Instead of reading through internal intranets or disrupting others to get intel, employees can turn to Tribble to ask questions like “What is the communications policy at Ironclad?” Not only will Tribble answer in real time and cite its sources, it can respond to follow-up questions and intelligently engage. New hires can find the answers they need faster, saving time and keeping everyone focused on moving work forward.

Tapping into a new level of productivity to close deals faster

Historically, the sales team had to rely on product experts within the company to answer questions about Ironclad’s capabilities and how to position them with customers. This painstaking process slowed the team down, preventing them from closing deals and, ultimately, negatively impacting Ironclad’s bottom line.

“Tribble in Slack has transformed our productivity. In the last 30 days, our go-to-market teams alone received answers to over 5,600 questions, reclaiming more than 1,275 hours of work. This efficiency boost enables our teams to focus intensively on delivering exceptional value to our clients.” Ironclad Chief Sales Officer Dallas Stonhaus

Instead of reaching out to relevant departments and toggling around different systems each time a new question arises, Ironclad now leverages the Salesforce integration in Slack to bring CRM data and information directly to its sales team in the flow of work. Reps can both manage contract approvals and find the answers they need using Tribble’s advanced search functionality right from Slack.

In just six months, sales reps, solution engineers, and CSMs were able to get answers to more than 50,000 questions, doubling the sales team’s productivity and helping close deals faster. “The interaction you get from using Tribble in Slack truly feels like we have another team member,” says Dave Bloch, Ironclad’s Solution Engineering Leader. “Slack and Tribble together act as an intelligent productivity and collaboration agent, allowing each team member to work smarter in the products they sell and the industry they serve.”

Smarter, more efficient teams across the company

Today, Ironclad relies on Slack as its work operating system, putting organizational knowledge at every employee’s fingertips and driving productivity. Tribble’s AI-driven functionality is supercharged in Slack, making onboarding faster and driving sales efficiencies through intelligent search. Slack and Tribble have become essential components of work at Ironclad, empowering the company to grow at the speed of innovation.