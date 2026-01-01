Slack helps businesses of all sizes grow
What is Slack?
Imagine one space for all your people, tools, and information. That’s Slack. It brings everyone and everything together, so you can move work forward faster.
39%
fewer meetings1Weighted average. Based on 1,456 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (November 2022).
47%
89%
Discover countless ways to come together in Slack
Meet in the moment
- For quick questions, or when you need answers fast, start a huddle and talk things out instantly over audio or video
- Share documents and files in the huddle thread—they save automatically for easy reference in the future
- Liven up the conversation with screen share, emoji reactions, colorful backgrounds, and delightful effects
Fewer meetings, faster teamwork
- Don’t stress about scheduling. Record a clip to share updates that your team can watch on their own time.
- When a conversation doesn’t require a meeting, hold a check-in in channel and give your team time back focus.
- Miss a meeting? New to a project? Summarize chats with Slack AI to get caught up without scheduling a catch-up.
Never lose notes again
Powerful features to run better meetings
With more ways to connect than ever before, Slack has everything you need to collaborate and grow your business.
"Anything that can be done asynchronously is best done through Slack. You can easily add people onto threads or channels to give additional input.”
Frequently asked questions
Huddles are perfect for informal online meetings or spontaneous working sessions. You can start a huddle to ask a quick question, start a brainstorm, resolve an issue, or work together on slides or a document.
All huddles start as audio-only conversations. If you are looking to collaborate deeper with your team, you can turn on your video, share your screen, send messages in the huddle thread, and use fun reactions throughout the course of your discussion or working session. You can also take notes that will always exist in the thread and collaborate while presenting. For more information on huddle and message history limits per plan, visit our pricing page.
Using Slack to collaborate with your team helps boost productivity by streamlining tasks. Slack also helps reduce meetings that otherwise would slow things down by centralizing information in one place, improving the visibility of workflows and status, and syncing with your team, however they work. You'll be able to make decisions more quickly and move forward in lockstep.
With Slack, you can have quick and informal audio or video huddles that are perfect for resolving quick questions, clarifying project statuses or approving next steps.
Slack is a collaboration tool that can be used for asynchronous communication, where team members share information and respond on their own time. You can use several Slack features for async communication, such us: channels, clips, canvas, lists and more, so everyone can check things at their own preferred time.
