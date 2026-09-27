How Airspeed Turns Customer Signals Into Action With Slack

About Airspeed

Turning sales conversations into action

Airspeed is building what it calls ‘revenue execution’: software that takes the conversations a sales team is already having and turns them into the next action the team should take. Its platform serves B2B sales organisations with roughly 50 to a few hundred reps, spanning prospecting, account executives, sales engineering, and customer success. Founded in May 2022, Airspeed now has 25 people in the UK and 10 in New York, generates around 60% of its revenue in the United States, and recently announced a $20 million Series A.

“Most of a company’s competitive edge comes from the conversations it has with customers and prospects.” Adam Liska Founder & CEO, Airspeed

The challenge

As Airspeed grew, its tools, customer work, and operational signals were harder to connect

Airspeed has 35 people split between London and New York, serves customers in five time zones, and relies on about a dozen systems for its day-to-day work. Customer feedback, deal activity, product usage, infrastructure alerts, code changes, and compliance tasks create a constant flow of signals that must reach the right people without crowding out the conversations that need a human response.

Customer work created another pressure. In the company’s earliest days, founder Adam Liska could follow every customer conversation himself; as the account base grew, that stopped scaling. The team still had to spot urgent requests, keep trials and roll-outs moving, and involve the right people without making the founder the routing point for every issue.

Data sensitivity raised the stakes. Airspeed processes customers’ sales conversations and CRM information, so any connected way of working had to surface useful signals without copying that underlying commercial data into more places. The challenge was not simply managing more information, but helping a distributed team see what mattered and act on it.

How Airspeed works better with Slack

Custom workflows turn customer signals and shared context into action

Slack has been part of Airspeed’s operating model from the start. It was the third item Liska and his co-founder set up, after the company domain and Google Workspace — and before they began looking for an office. What began as a place to communicate and build shared context is now where much of the company’s work gets done.

Custom workflows bring Airspeed’s 12-tool stack into Slack

Most of the roughly dozen systems Airspeed uses feed information into Slack. HubSpot reports on deals, GitHub on code, Linear on issues, Vanta on compliance, and Airspeed’s own product on sales conversations, bringing updates into the Slack channels where the team can act on them.

Airspeed also builds its own integrations when it needs more control over what appears and how. Rather than use the standard HubSpot app, Liska created a custom integration with the Slack SDK that combines CRM information with other data. Three scheduled workflows now provide a daily digest of HubSpot activity, a weekly summary of code released to production and an alert when a pull request has been waiting for review.

“As a technical team, we found it easier to just build what we need in code. The Slack SDK is quite straightforward.” Adam Liska Founder & CEO, Airspeed

Operational signals reach the whole team

Airspeed’s custom monitoring extension sends infrastructure and AWS logs to Slack, giving the team a shared view of errors as they happen. Product analytics and commercial signals arrive there, too, including unusual account activity such as a sharp increase in seats or a drop in traffic. Website visits, booked meetings, partner registrations, and content downloads also trigger notifications, helping the relevant team respond quickly.

“We can see the growth. We can see the new ways people use Airspeed, or how quickly new features are picked up. If there are any issues, we can diagnose that right within Slack.” Adam Liska Founder & CEO, Airspeed

Shared channels keep customer work moving

Airspeed uses Slack Connect for customer support, onboarding, and enablement. Shared channels bring stakeholders together during the sales process, then provide continuity through trials and wider roll-outs.

As the number of customer channels grew, Airspeed introduced Pylon to centralise and triage them. Requests can now reach the right person without roping in Liska. Internally huddles support quick exchanges between teams, while canvases give colleagues a shared place to review work, including the evaluation data used to develop Airspeed’s deal-forecasting models.

“We prefer working with companies that use Slack also, because it’s usually a sign that they’re more tech-forward. They’re usually easier to work with.” Adam Liska Founder & CEO, Airspeed

Security and compliance shape what reaches Slack

Airspeed invested in SOC 2 compliance while it was still a small team. It’s also HIPAA-compliant, reflecting the needs of customers that sell to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Those obligations set a firm boundary around its Slack workflows. Airspeed does not copy customers’ sales conversations or CRM records into Slack; only aggregate usage information needed to monitor customer health or investigate an issue enters the workspace. Two-factor authentication is mandatory, and Vanta sends compliance tasks and trust-centre access requests to a dedicated channel.

The same principle applies to automated updates. Airspeed separates high-volume bot traffic from the channels where people talk. Liska uses channel sections and marks some colleagues as VIP to prioritise what needs his attention, while scheduled digests turn individual updates into a broader picture the team can review.

“People will work more and more from within Slack, because you’ll be able to do a larger chunk of your work from the place where all the context is.” — Adam Liska, Founder & CEO, Airspeed

“People will work more and more from within Slack, because you’ll be able to do a larger chunk of your work from the place where all the context is.” Adam Liska Founder & CEO, Airspeed

What’s next

Slack will connect more time zones, more AI, and a leaner tool stack

Airspeed plans to expand its US presence, with San Francisco a priority. London and New York share part of the working day; a West Coast office will make asynchronous context even more important. Liska expects AI-generated daily recaps of busy channels to help colleagues catch up without reading every message.

“Slack is moving from being the alignment and context-building platform towards being the execution platform as well, across the whole company,” he said. As more software works headlessly — with AI acting across connected systems — people will be able to ask for what they need in Slack, where the relevant context already lives.

Liska’s long-term vision for Airspeed’s go-to-market team is a stack of just three tools: Airspeed, Zoom, and Slack. It mirrors engineering’s use of Cursor, Claude, GitHub, and Slack. Engineering reached this model first because a codebase gives AI less context to process than a year of sales conversations. He expects marketing and sales to follow, then operations, with Slack as the place where every team turns context into action.