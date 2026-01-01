AI-powered work with Slack and Tableau Pulse

このウェビナーの対象者 :

The Voice of the Insurance Broker program is a full-day engagement showcasing how Salesforce’s C360 and partner ecosystem — powered by the Einstein 1 Platform — connects systems and data while unlocking the power of generative and predictive AI across front, middle and back office teams.

Check out this recording to specifically tune into the value of Slack and Tableau Pulse during the Voice of the Insurance Broker.

Learn more on how Slack and Tableau Pulse are helping insurance brokerages and agencies connect data streams, map data, and work more efficiently.