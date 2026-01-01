Revenue Growth Strategies for Professional Services and Staffing

Today, salespeople spend only about 30% of their time selling.* A large portion of their time is spent on non-selling tasks, including administrative and other highly manual work. These tasks not only take away from selling time but create gaps and misalignment, delaying or even risking deals.

This also causes a knock-on effect for sales leaders, who are tasked with forecasting accurately in order to predict revenue, help the organization set realistic goals, and manage internal and external stakeholders’ expectations. With 67% of sales reps expecting to not meet their quota this year, and 84% having missed it last year, finding ways to drive sales productivity is imperative.*

How Slack unites employees with their customers, tools, and data to help accelerate deals

The power of Slack and Salesforce to improve visibility and enable taking action as a team, thanks to real-time CRM insights and deal updates accessible on any device

How Slack helps give sales teams time back by automating processes like approvals, deal support, and pipeline management — all in the flow of work

