협업

24 insightful employee engagement survey questions

Want to gauge team motivation and employee satisfaction at work? All you have to do is ask.

작성자: The team at Slack 2018년 11월 26일

5분 분량

When it comes to employee engagement and team performance, your people are your experts. They know whether they’re giving their best or watching the clock, willing it to go faster. That’s why employee engagement surveys are invaluable.

If you’re concerned about employee satisfaction at your company—or simply want to better understand what makes your people tick—you should ask them about it. Only then can you get a clearer picture of how engaged your employees are.

With the right set of employee engagement survey questions, you can receive insight into the obvious (and maybe not-so-obvious) ways that leadership, team dynamics, workplace culture, and internal communications affect your employees’ happiness, productivity, and overall engagement.  

Preparing employee engagement survey questions

Before you jump in, take the time to clearly communicate why you’ve decided to release a survey. Employees tend to be quite skeptical of surveys. They often don’t think surveys in a digital workplace are really anonymous, and they’re worried that there will be retaliation if they’re honest.

Aside from their understandable skepticism, 80% of employees also want to know more about how decisions are made in their organization. Everyone in your company should know why you’re conducting the survey and feel confident and reassured about giving honest feedback.

24 employee engagement survey questions you should use

The 24 survey questions and statements below are split into six subsections, each of which addresses a specific area of overall employee experience. The answers you get will paint a clearer picture of how motivated employees are in their everyday work while also revealing potential roadblocks or, better yet, opportunities for improvement.

Each of these statements should be answered on a scale of 1 to 5 or 10 (1 = Completely disagree; 5 = Completely agree). The exception to this is the final four open-ended questions.

Individual Feelings and Beliefs

  • I am proud to work here.
  • I feel happy at work.
  • I would recommend this company as a good place to work.
  • I feel motivated by my role/workplace.

Company and Leadership

  • I feel aligned with the company goals.
  • I believe in our leadership’s approach to achieving these goals.
  • I understand how my role relates to the company’s success.
  • I know what is expected of me.

Equipment and Support

  • I have access to the resources/information I need to do my job well.
  • I have enough time to do my job well.
  • My work is well recognized.
  • I feel inspired to do my best.

Management and Team

  • I feel heard and valued by my manager.
  • I trust my colleagues and the people on my team.
  • I enjoy working with my team.
  • Management/leadership show a genuine interest in my career goals.

Personal Development

  • This is a good place for me to develop my career.
  • I see myself working here in two years.
  • I have a clear understanding of the next steps in my career here.
  • I am challenged and excited by the work I do here.

Open-Ended

  • If you could change one thing about your job/workplace, what would it be?
  • What’s your favorite thing about your job/workplace?
  • What is the company’s greatest weakness?
  • What is the company’s greatest strength?

Following up on employee engagement surveys

People want to know that their contributions are worthwhile and appreciated. That’s why you should set expectations and deadlines around when the results will be shared—it will hold you accountable and reassure employees that the survey wasn’t done for naught. It’s also a good idea to remind people that the employee engagement survey isn’t the only answer to improving working conditions, though it is an important aspect of a much larger plan.  

When it comes to sharing the results of the survey, make sure to summarize the key takeaways and themes, ask for people’s feedback or reactions (whether in a digital forum or by making private sessions available), and let them know what you plan to do next and how you plan to address top challenges or concerns.

Without this communication or action, employees may come to feel like the survey was a pointless exercise without an outcome. Ironically, this could disenchant your staff and shift their focus from the screen to the clock. If you’re wondering how to best communicate results with your organization, take note of these five ways to respond to surveys from Culture Amp.

 

How often you should be asking for employee feedback

Discovering the landscape of your employees’ engagement is a great first step toward improving communication in the workplace, but monitoring and maintaining it is the secret sauce of high engagement.

Survey frequency is an art in itself. You’ll want to issue surveys regularly, but not to the point where your employees never want to look at a five-point scale again. Culture Amp’s chief scientist, Jason McPherson, explains why you should avoid survey fatigue: “Based on what we’ve seen, 90% of companies using continuous surveys can’t keep their response rates above 50% when the same people are being surveyed weekly or monthly.”

Still, you can play around with different approaches. Jacob Morgan, a Forbes contributor and the author of The Future of Work, suggests issuing surveys once every six months, but there’s no one-size-fits-all method that works for every organization.

Gauging employee feedback may not even have to be so formal or structured as long as you honor why you’re issuing the survey in the first place—to maintain an open and constructive relationship between you and your employees.

 

HOME > Slack 日本語ブログTOP > コラボレーション > 本音を引き出すエンゲージメント調査の 24 項目

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

AI와 사람이 협업하는 미래, Slack Tour Seoul 2025

Slack은 Agentic OS가 되어 조직의 모든 업무 흐름을 관리하고 AI에이전트와 사람이 협력하며 일하는 중심 환경이 되었습니다. 커뮤니케이션 툴을 너머 사람, 앱, 데이터, 그리고 에이전트를 모두 연결하여 업무를 수행하는 통합 플랫폼으로 진화하고 있습니다.

생산성

관리자 매뉴얼: 유연한 일정 지원 지원하기

글로벌 위기는 아침 9시부터 오후 5시까지의 일정이 더 이상 직원들에게 맞지 않을 수도 있음을 의미합니다. Slack 관리자들이 팀을 지원하는 방법에 대한 팁을 제공합니다.

협업

기업의 투명성: 회사를 진화시키는 큰 변화

정직이 특히 회사의 장기적인 성공과 관련하여 최선의 정책임을 Zappos와 VSCO의 전문가들의 의견을 통해 확인됨

생산성

Slack 프로덕트 디자인 최고 리더가 말하는 5가지 제품 원칙

“Slack의 제품 원칙 5가지는 편리하고 생산적인 Work OS를 만드는 과정에 매우 중요하게 작동합니다.”