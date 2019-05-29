협업

Take back a little time each day with these 5 apps for Slack

Create support tickets using emoji, track time off, push meeting notes into channels, and more

Slack 팀이 작성2019년 5월 29일Ray Domzalski의 일러스트

4분 분량

Think about the time you spend switching between apps each day at work. You likely lose a minute or two of time—and a lot of focus. What could eliminating those distracting moments do for your productivity?

The Slack App Directory is filled with integrations that cut down on context switching and speed up often laborious tasks. Here are five under-the-radar time-saving apps that your team can use each day.

1. Create tickets using emoji with Halp

Ever wish asking your IT team for help was quicker? That’s precisely what Halp speeds up. Your IT staff can turn a quick direct message into a full-blown, trackable request. The kicker? It’s powered by custom emoji reactions that fire off a process the moment one is clicked. There are slash commands as well, which offer forms for you to create and categorize more detailed requests.

Once in the system, support staff can edit and assign tickets, track their work, and mark them as complete, all without leaving Slack.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Halp to:
  • Use emoji reactions to create an IT ticket
  • Post detailed requests using a slash command
  • Search, answer and edit tickets in Slack
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

2. Track time off and more with bob

Keeping everyone on your team up to date with who’s on vacation, who’s working from home and who’s out sick is always a challenge. Rather than loading multiple calendars, a new bot called bob will relay all that and more to you in Slack.

You can schedule a daily digest that rolls up every coworker with an out-of-office message, along with birthdays and work anniversaries. Plus, bob can notify your team when new hires start, so everyone can give them a warm welcome. Want to know when a teammate returns from leave? Just ask, with a /bob command in Slack.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use bob to:
  • Share a daily digest in-channel of birthdays, anniversaries and out-of-office notices
  • Receive an alert when employees change status (new hires and promotions)
  • Get quick answers about when someone is returning to work
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

3. Push meeting notes to Slack with Scriby

Scriby UI
Scriby, a real-time collaborative writing tool for logging meeting notes, comes with specialized templates for brainstorms, board meetings, design sprints and more. To make sure everyone has access to notes and action items afterward, Scriby has added a new app to automatically push that material to channels in Slack. There, everyone can follow up with next steps and progress reports.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Scriby to:
  • Collaborate on meeting notes
  • Push notes and action items to Slack after a meeting concludes
  • Keep a searchable record of meeting results
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

4. Keep tabs on pull requests with Toast

GitHub is an essential everyday tool for many software development teams, and Toast is a new bot that gives you increased GitHub visibility inside Slack. That includes a digest with any changes in need of review and merges that need to be approved, sent to a channel of your choice each morning. Toast can also send reminders when pull request are growing stale, and you can set it to DM you whenever people mention you or request that you review their work in GitHub.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Toast to:
  • Get real-time updates from GitHub
  • Identify past-due pull requests in need of review
  • Get daily GitHub updates sent to a team channel
  • Be notified in Slack whenever you’re mentioned in GitHub
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

5. Get custom forms into Slack with Jotform

Jotform is an online service that lets you build forms customized to any scenario. You can use it to create payment and order pages for e-commerce sites, feedback forms for your website or booking forms for your events.

And with its new app for Slack, you can instantly send any new form responses into a channel of your choice. Selling T-shirts on your site? Let people order and pay, and then have staff watch a #new-shirt-orders channel to figure out where and when to ship new items out to customers.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Jotform to:
  • Capture data online with custom forms
  • Route form submissions directly into channels
  • Edit and view submissions without leaving Slack
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

Want to cut down on context switching and bring more everyday efficiency to your team? (Of course you do.) Visit our ever-expanding App Directory to see what other workflows and updates you can bring inside Slack.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

멀티플레이어 업무로의 전환: Slackbot의 MCP 클라이언트를 소개합니다

이제 Slackbot 및 공유 채널과 연동되는 20개 이상의 파트너 애플리케이션을 활용할 수 있습니다.

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법