Consulting partners enhance the power of Slack and Salesforce Customer 360

Drive productivity and increase efficiency with help from our certified experts, like IBM Consulting

Slack 팀이 작성2023년 3월 13일

4분 분량

Organizations across every industry are being forced to figure out how to do more with less. On average, businesses are using over 1,000 applications, however 70% are disconnected from one another, leading to increased costs, duplicated work, and productivity bottlenecks. And with this tool sprawl comes disjointed processes, business silos, and delays from having to navigate multiple tools and constantly context switch. All together, precious time is taken away from higher-value work.

But not anymore. With Slack as part of Salesforce Customer 360, companies are able to consolidate business-critical workflows in one centralized place, creating a single, shared view of the customer. Not only can you pull important customer data from across Salesforce Customer 360 directly into Slack, but you can also access information from other tools like AWS, Workday, and GoogleCalendar, forming a unified collaboration platform for your employees. By leveraging Slack as the primary engagement layer for your technology stack, teams are able to be 49% more productive and work 35% faster than before.

Integrating all your apps into one intuitive platform ensures that employees across every department can do more with less. Companies using Slack with Salesforce Customer 360 also see a 26% increase in employee productivity and 28% faster decision-making and responses to customers¹.

Certified experts drive customer success with Slack and Salesforce Customer 360

It takes more than just the right technology to address certain pain points within your organization. By working with certified experts to recommend and implement a solution that is customized to your needs, it makes it easier to solve business challenges and connect with customers in personalized ways.

That’s why Slack has partnered with Salesforce consulting partners like IBM Consulting to help customers realize the full value of Slack and Salesforce Customer 360. By launching the first wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions, there are now industry-specific offerings that support customers in financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, and technology.

“To realize the full value of Slack and Salesforce Customer 360, companies need help determining what the ideal solution looks like for them—that's how our consulting partners make all the difference.”

SalesforceSVP, Alliances and Channels, AmericasAmy Kodl

While Salesforce offers best-in-class technology, consulting partners are trusted advisors, delivering tailored solutions for their clients. Our global ecosystem of certified consulting partners are experts that help customers across industries and lines of business navigate the digital transformation of combining Slack and Salesforce Customer 360 technology, along with strategy, organizational transformation, and change management services.

With their help, companies of any size are able to minimize tool sprawl—automating workflows across their technology stack and leveraging the power of Slack and Salesforce Customer 360—to achieve a more productive and efficient way to work across teams, customers, partners, and even vendors.

“Our customers can trust that we understand Slack and Salesforce Customer 360 along with all the complexities of the digital transformation journey, and we have the knowledge and teams to support them.”

IBM ConsultingIBM iX & Customer Transformation Americas LeaderJennifer Quinlan

Want to learn more about the combined value of Slack and Salesforce Customer 360 and how our global consulting partners can help? Watch the video and visit the Salesforce AppExchange to find the right consulting partner to help you digitally transform your business.

각주

  1. 2022 Salesforce Success Metrics Global Highlights. A 2022 study based on 3,706 customer interviews in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, and Brazil.

