Accelerate Ad Sales with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 언론 전문가
- Slack 사용자
- Slack 사용이 처음인 사용자
While new technology and resources bring new opportunities, they can also bog down ad sales with manual work in coordinating handoffs, integrating multiple platforms and connecting with different departments.
In response, leading media companies are adopting ways to automate manual integrations, improve workflow efficiency and break down silos to make collaboration much more efficient. A streamlined, automated process paves the way for transparent workflows and fewer mistakes, enhancing teams’ relationships with loyal advertisers and ultimately increasing revenue.
Watch on demand to hear from Mike McTigue, regional vice president of media at Slack, and Lindsey Whitlock, senior success manager at Slack as they discuss how ad sales teams are leveraging AI work management and productivity tools on the widely used work operating system, Slack. The conversation will explore how marketing teams can best take advantage of this intuitive, seamless and trustworthy experience for ad sales teams while highlighting key innovations for the media industry from Dreamforce 2024.
