Building your Slack value business case

Organizations are under increasing pressure to do more with less. This heightened focus on operational efficiency underscores the importance of measuring and maximizing the value of your tech investments. You know that Slack drives value for your organization, but quantifying and optimizing that value is tough.

Join our experts from our Value Realization and Customer Success teams to review tactical steps to help you further realize value and opportunities with Slack, starting with specific lines of business at your organization. We’ll introduce Slack’s value realization methodology to help you prepare an action plan to quantify current value, discover opportunities for optimization, establish value partnerships for collaboration, and scale this effort to other teams.

학습 내용: Engaging the right stakeholders to understand Slack’s value

Creating a value map to assess current and potential value of Slack against business goals

Conducting meaningful discovery

Taking steps to realize and drive value across your organization

