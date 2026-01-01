Drive business growth with the power of Slack and Salesforce

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
- Slack 사용자
How can you use Slack and Salesforce together to improve team performance? Learn how we’re bringing these two solutions together and hear from our customers about getting value from using both.
주요 발표자:
RivianSr. Digital Workplace Solution EngineerBrandon Tarr
SlalomGeneral Manager, Global Salesforce Capability, Enterprise Delivery & IndustryKatie Dunlap
SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.