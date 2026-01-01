Drive business growth with the power of Slack and Salesforce

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 誰でも
- Slack ユーザー
How can you use Slack and Salesforce together to improve team performance? Learn how we’re bringing these two solutions together and hear from our customers about getting value from using both.
注目のスピーカー :
RivianSr. Digital Workplace Solution EngineerBrandon Tarr
SlalomGeneral Manager, Global Salesforce Capability, Enterprise Delivery & IndustryKatie Dunlap
SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
