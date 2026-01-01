Webinar

Empower Every Employee with AI Agents in Slack

See how agents in Slack bring AI-productivity to your work day

    See real-world examples of off-the-shelf and custom agents working alongside teams to drive efficiency across the business.

    In this live webinar, discover how AI agents in Slack can revolutionize your workplace by automating routine tasks and dramatically enhancing employee productivity. You’ll explore practical, real-world examples of both pre-built and custom AI agents in action, seeing firsthand how organizations are leveraging these powerful tools to streamline workflows and reduce manual effort.

    You’ll also learn to evaluate opportunities within your own organization to deploy AI agents for improved business efficiency, gaining the insights needed to identify where automation can make the biggest impact on your team’s daily operations and overall performance.

    주요 발표자:

    Slack, VP, Product Management, Will Gradin
    Slack, Associate Product Manager, Aarvi Shah
    reMarkable, Head of CIO Office, Peter Stoltz

