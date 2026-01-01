Empowering sales teams with AI in Slack and Sales Cloud

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Enterprise sales teams are being tasked with the near impossible: to drive revenue in an economic environment that’s largely working against them. In order to achieve this, sales reps must spend more time building strong relationships—the kind that lead to deals.

However, findings from Salesforce’s latest State of Sales report reveal that reps spend 72% of their time on non-selling tasks. That’s where secure, enterprise-grade AI can help.

Discover how Anthropic’s generative AI with Slack and Sales Cloud can turbocharge your sales team’s productivity. From enhancing prospecting and writing follow-up emails to summarizing account info and creating competitor analysis, Slack and Sales Cloud are at the forefront of how modern customer-centric enterprises sell.

학습 내용: How to prospect, nurture and close deals with Claude, Anthropic’s AI chatbot

Anthropic’s commitment to safety and trust

Tips for writing effective prompts

주요 발표자: