Webinar

Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

Access a central, searchable hub for all your company’s knowledge and data right in Slack.

보기
30 분

    Slack is where the most innovative teams and companies work. It’s a work operating system where conversations spark ideas, ideas turn into plans, expertise is exchanged, apps are accessed, and workflows are run. Now, imagine a comprehensive, enterprise search experience that goes beyond Slack to find you everything you need across your organization so you can work faster.

    Say hello to enterprise search, where all your conversations, data, and third-party apps are searchable from a single, AI-powered search bar.

    Enterprise search builds on Slack’s powerful conversational AI search experience, allowing you to connect all your third-party apps and drives to Slack and creating a central, searchable hub for all your company’s knowledge and data. Now you can find anything and everything you need instantly — from files and documents to conversational data and insights — all from the central search bar in Slack.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackSenior Product ManagerClaire Bowman
    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker

    이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

    0/600

    훌륭해요!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    알겠습니다!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

    Related Events

    Jan 13

    웨비나

    [자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

    이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

    등록