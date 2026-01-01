Introducing Agentforce in Slack: Unlock Agentic Productivity for Every Employee

The era of agentic AI has arrived. McKinsey estimates that generative AI could add up to $4.4 trillion in potential profits annually, and employees using gen AI experience a boost of 40% in performance compared with those who are not.

This has massive ROI potential and helps solve the critical challenge employees face every day — spending 41% of their time working on low-value tasks. Workforces are operating at a fixed capacity and need an agent-first work operating system that unlocks these productivity gains and drives work forward.

Agentforce in Slack brings all of your employee agents into the flow of work. In Slack, Agentforce becomes more contextually relevant, insightful, and accurate when tapping into public and permissioned conversational data in your workspace.

We’re announcing exciting new Agentforce features, where Slack becomes the central hub for your employee agents. Join us to learn how employees engage with Agentforce through DM and channel conversational experiences and how you can get started building your custom Agentforce faster with pre-built packaged topics and actions.

학습 내용: How to discover and interact with Agentforce in Slack from the Agentforce Hub

How to enhance your Agentforce with Slack actions in Agent Builder

How to scale your workforce with prepackaged skills, topics, and actions

주요 발표자: