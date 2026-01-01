Modernize financial services operations with digital-first collaboration

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Today’s financial landscape feels anything but secure. With uncertainty looming over financial markets and the economy, consumers and clients are turning to financial services professionals to help them navigate their future. There hasn’t been a better time to build trust with clients.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Slack can help enable productivity for financial services professionals. When you attend you’ll learn how Slack connects all your people, apps and data, and customers and partners in a collaborative and flexible workspace.
