Modernizing wealth management with Slack

AllianceBernstein is defining the future of wealth management through its innovative culture. Part of the global company’s success has been how it’s using Slack as its digital headquarters to transform its organization. Learn how the company’s wealth management team is modernizing the way it works cross functionally in a hybrid environment, and is leading the pack in the financial services industry.

Members of AllianceBernstein’s leadership team will discuss how the company, in addition to improving collaboration and streamlining its operations, is building relationships with its clients with Slack and Salesforce. They’ll also touch on current trends, challenges and opportunities they’re seeing in today’s wealth management landscape—and will share how the global company is using agile technology to stay competitive.

학습 내용: How AllianceBernstein: Shortens the sales cycle by integrating Salesforce with Slack

Collaborates cross-functionally in real time

Develops more personal relationships by swapping email for Slack

Accelerates onboarding by having a platform that connects employees searchable resources

Shares key information with the right people in Slack channels using automations

Meets clients where they are by integrating go-to tools under one digital headquarters

