Preparing for a Future Powered by Generative AI: Making Sales Soar

If you could work smarter, execute faster, and free up your reps to spend their time on things that promote successful customer relationships and encourage growth, you wouldn’t hesitate. That’s why earlier this year, we released native generative AI in Slack, with powerful new features that include AI-powered search, channel and thread summaries, and daily recaps.

But even with AI built in right where you’re already working, it can be intimidating to learn how to make the leap from experimentation to true transformation.

In this report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, executives from across a variety of industries, including Slack and Salesforce customers, discuss how they’re using generative AI to boost productivity, innovation, and customer success. Specifically, in sales, you’ll learn how to use AI to: