Key takeaways Communication models provide teams with clear frameworks —linear, interactive, or transactional—that help reduce miscommunication, improve collaboration, and match the right style to each situation.

Applying the right model in modern tools is crucial. This makes for smoother information flow, fewer meetings, and more effective teamwork across digital, hybrid, and multichannel environments.

When information flows smoothly and to the right people, it enables teams to get down to work. But all too often, miscommunication muddies the waters, disrupting projects and frustrating team members.

The issue usually isn’t what people are saying — it’s how messages move between those team members. Communication models provide the blueprint to improve these exchanges, helping teams work smarter and communicate better.

In this guide, we’ll explore various communication models, explain how they can help solve problems, and help you choose the right one for your team.

What is a communication model?

A communication model is a structured framework that explains how information flows between people or groups. These models break down the communication process into distinct elements — like sender, message, channel, and receiver — to help us understand how meaning is transferred and where problems might occur.

Think of communication models as roadmaps for conversation. Just as you wouldn’t start a cross-country trip without knowing the route, your team needs to understand how messages flow between people to communicate effectively.

These frameworks were originally developed decades ago, but they’ve evolved over time to meet modern workplace realities like hybrid teams, digital-first collaboration, and multiplatform messaging environments.

Why communication models matter in the modern workplace

Today, work communication takes place across multiple platforms. Teams might start conversations in video calls, continue them in Slack channels, share updates via email, and collaborate on documents in real time. That complexity means it’s crucial to understand communication frameworks and how they function.

Communication models help teams navigate multichannel environments by providing a framework for how information flows and ensuring communication goals are achieved. When team members know whether they’re engaging in one-way announcements or collaborative discussions, they can better manage expectations and choose suitable platforms for different types of exchanges.

Imagine a product launch. Your marketing team needs updates from engineering, sales needs training materials, and customer support requires documentation. Without clear communication frameworks, these information exchanges — which occur via email threads, chat messages, and meeting notes — will become chaotic.

Teams that understand and intentionally apply communication models can reduce inefficiency and speed up decision-making. Slack’s research shows that teams using the right communication tools could eliminate 43 percent of their meetings.

Categories of communication models

Most communication falls into one of three main patterns. Real workplace conversations often combine these, but understanding the categories helps you choose the right starting point.

Linear models

Information flows one way, from sender to receiver. This is ideal for announcements, training sessions, or whenever you need to share information without immediate discussion.

Pros: Clear and efficient for broadcasting information

Cons: No immediate feedback, can miss important questions or concerns

Interactive models

Now we’re talking back and forth. These models include feedback loops, so people take turns being the sender and receiver. They are great for structured discussions, scheduled meetings, or whenever you need input or clarification.

Pros: Allows for clarification and feedback

Cons: Can be slower, requires coordination between parties

Transactional models

Everyone’s communicating at once. These represent the kind of real-time, multidirectional conversations that occur in modern workplaces. Imagine a brainstorming session where ideas are flowing, people are reacting, and the conversation builds on itself.

Pros: Rich, dynamic collaboration and rapid idea development

Cons: Can become chaotic and challenging to track decisions and action items, some limitations in complex scenarios

Eight essential communication models explained

Communication isn’t one-size-fits-all, so multiple models have been developed to explain how it works best in different contexts. Each of these common communication models offers a different lens for understanding how messages are sent, received, and interpreted in different settings.

1. Aristotle’s model

Aristotle’s model focuses on persuasive communication through three key elements: the speaker (ethos), the message (logos), and the audience (pathos). This framework is relevant for presentations, proposals, or situations where someone needs to influence others. In it, the speaker establishes his or her credibility, seeks to make an emotional connection to the audience, and shares a message with substance.

In workplace settings, Aristotle’s model applies to sales presentations, executive briefings, or team meetings where a leader introduces new initiatives. In digital environments, “speaker credibility” might refer to profile information, past message history, or role-based permissions that establish authority.

2. Lasswell’s model

Harold Lasswell expanded the linear communication model into five key elements: Who says what, in which channel, to whom, and with what effect? This model helps teams analyze communication effectiveness by examining each component separately.

Lasswell’s model effectively guides internal communications planning across various platforms. When creating company updates or project announcements, teams can use this framework to ensure they consider the messenger’s authority, message clarity, appropriate channels, target audience, and desired outcomes.

3. Shannon-Weaver model

The Shannon-Weaver model introduces the concept of “noise” — anything that disrupts message transmission. This model works well for digital workplace communication, where technical issues, information overload, notification fatigue, or platform limitations can create noise that alters messages.

Modern noise includes distractions like crosstalk during video calls and high notification volumes that cause important messages to get buried. Understanding noise sources helps teams choose appropriate channels and build redundancy into communications.

4. Berlo’s SMCR model

David Berlo’s Source-Message-Channel-Receiver (SMCR) model posits that effective communication relies on the skills, attitudes, knowledge, and cultural background of both the sender and receiver.

The SMCR model helps teams understand why the same message affects people differently, especially in global, hybrid teams. When sharing complex technical information across time zones, the sender must consider not only the receiver’s background knowledge but also their preferred communication style and cultural norms.

5. Osgood-Schramm model

The Osgood-Schramm model treats communication as a circular process where both participants simultaneously encode and decode messages. This model emphasizes interpretation—how people derive meaning from messages based on their own experiences and context.

This model works well for collaborative problem-solving where team members build on each other’s ideas. In digital environments, this becomes more complex because non-verbal cues are limited, and asynchronous communication can cause delays in the circular process.

6. Westley and MacLean model

The Westley and MacLean model positions communication as a response to external events or environmental factors. This model includes advocacy roles and acknowledges that communication often serves to filter and prioritize information.

Project managers and team leaders often act as advocates who filter external information and share relevant updates with their teams. In information-rich digital environments, this filtering role becomes crucial to prevent information overload while ensuring important external signals reach the right people.

7. Barnlund’s transactional model

Dean Barnlund’s transactional model represents communication as a continuous, simultaneous process where all participants actively send and receive messages through multiple channels at the same time.

Barnlund’s model best describes modern workplace collaboration, especially in asynchronous communication environments where team members might participate in chat conversations, comment on shared documents, and react to messages across multiple channels.

8. Dance’s helical model

Frank Dance’s helical model views communication as an evolving spiral where each interaction builds on previous exchanges. This model recognizes that communication relationships develop over time, with context and history influencing current interactions.

The helical model works well for long-term team relationships and project work, especially in digital environments where conversation history stays searchable. As teams collaborate over time, they develop a shared language, understand each other’s communication styles, and find more efficient ways to exchange information.

Comparing communication models: which works best when?



Most workplace conversations start with one approach and evolve. A project kickoff might begin with linear information sharing, shift to interactive Q&A, and conclude with transactional planning for next steps.





Communication type Best model Common method When to use Company announcements Linear Email newsletters, presentations Need wide reach, no immediate discussion required Project planning Interactive Slack channels, scheduled meetings Need input and clarification from specific people Brainstorming Transactional Slack channels, video calls Want rapid idea exchange and building Training Linear Presentations, webinars Structured content delivery Problem-solving Transactional Slack channels, collaborative calls Need multiple perspectives at the same time Performance reviews Interactive Scheduled conversations, forms Structured feedback exchange

How communication models solve real workplace problems

Communication models help address problems that hinder team performance. Here are four scenarios where picking the right approach can improve team communication — and outcomes:

Important messages get lost in information overload. Apply Lasswell’s model to determine if you’re using the right channel for your specific audience and message type. Critical updates might require multiple touchpoints, but distribute them strategically to avoid redundant noise.

Team members misinterpret instructions or provide unclear feedback. Use Berlo’s SMCR model to consider not only the receiver’s knowledge level but also their platform preferences, time zone, and cultural communication norms. Complex instructions may require visual aids or step-by-step breakdowns.

Remote team members feel disconnected from decision-making processes. Try Barnlund’s transactional approach. Create more opportunities for real-time, multidirectional communication. This might involve restructuring meetings to encourage more participation or establishing dedicated spaces for ongoing project discussions.

Feedback cycles take too long, slowing down project momentum. Shift from linear to interactive or transactional models for review processes. Instead of waiting for formal feedback sessions, build in continuous feedback opportunities that accommodate different time zones. Challenges often stem from outdated communication approaches, which is why implementing business communication improvements can significantly enhance team effectiveness.

Real-world example of communication changed from confusion to clarity

Here’s how applying a communication model could play out in practice and transform a team’s productivity and achievements:

Before: A software development team faces unclear requirements. Product managers send detailed specification documents (linear model), but developers have questions that get buried in email chains. By the time clarifications come back, developers have already built features based on assumptions, causing three rounds of revisions and a two-week delay.

After: The same team adopts Barnlund’s transactional model. Product managers now share initial requirements in dedicated Slack channels where developers, designers, and QA can immediately ask questions, share concerns, and build on each other’s input. Requirements develop in real time through collaborative discussion.

Result: Fewer revisions, clearer expectations, and features that address real needs from the start.

This transformation shows how choosing the right communication model can turn frustrating, inefficient processes into smooth, collaborative workflows.

Using Slack to support better communication models

Modern work operating systems like Slack naturally support all types of communication models, giving teams the flexibility to choose the right approach for each situation while ensuring consistency across various communication styles.

Supporting linear communication. Slack channels enable efficient one-way communication for announcements and updates while keeping the door open for follow-up discussions. Features like pinned messages and announcement channels help important information stay visible without requiring immediate responses.

Enabling interactive communication. Threaded conversations in Slack create structured feedback loops that support interactive communication without cluttering main channel conversations. Team members can respond to specific messages, ask clarifying questions, and engage in focused discussions while maintaining context.

Making transactional communication easier: Slack’s real-time messaging, reactions, and multichannel participation enable continuous, simultaneous communication. Team members can participate in multiple ongoing conversations, share quick updates, and give immediate feedback through reactions.

The platform’s integration capabilities extend communication models across other business tools, allowing information from project management systems, customer databases, or development tools to flow directly into communication channels. This integration supports more comprehensive and context-rich exchanges while reducing platform switching, which can disrupt communication patterns.

Slack’s workflow automation features also help teams implement structured internal communication processes based on different models. Automated status updates support linear communication needs, while workflow triggers can initiate interactive feedback processes or create spaces for transactional collaboration around specific events.

Choose the right communication model for better teamwork

Understanding communication models gives your team a real advantage. The value comes from making smarter choices about how you structure information flow based on your goals.

Begin by examining your team’s existing communication patterns. Where does miscommunication occur most frequently? After identifying that, think about which communication models could improve the situation.

Teams that master effective business communication know the importance of being intentional in their approach. For organizations looking to enhance collaboration, improving work communication means recognizing that communication is a skill you can develop and refine.