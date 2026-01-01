Knowledge sharing—the exchange of information across an organization—has never been technically easier thanks to software development, digital communication tools and the internet. Yet, the more information there is the less workers are generally inclined to share their knowledge with one another. That means business leaders must strive to streamline, even incentivize, the collaborative exchange of expertise. Ultimately, organizational knowledge sharing promotes the healthy, sustainable growth of modern businesses, regardless of industry. Here are a few ways prioritizing team knowledge sharing can help keep any organization successful and thriving.

Knowledge sharing leads to organizational transparency, and that’s good for business

Multiple reports have shown that transparency in business—both external and internal—is at a premium these days. Customers prefer companies that are straight with them, and workers count internal transparency among the most important factors when considering a new job.

Baking radical honesty into the way you do business is the first step toward building an organization where team members’ first impulse is to share their knowledge with colleagues. When your company’s ecosystem supports the free flow of information, you’re not only making it easier for your employees to do their jobs well, you’re also reaping dividends when it comes to attracting the best talent.

A corporate knowledge sharing culture puts collaboration and people first

Knowledge sharing in the workplace isn’t just about creating a knowledge base or setting up a few internal wikis. In fact, the most valuable knowledge is tacit—experiential and intuitive know-how that includes cultural beliefs, values and attitudes—not explicit knowledge. And tacit knowledge is much harder to store within a knowledge management system or database.

As a result, a growing emphasis has been placed on a “switchboard”-style of organizational knowledge sharing, which requires the willingness of team members to help each other out. But if teams are working in silos, then their access to collective knowledge is going to be curtailed no matter the knowledge management tools at their disposal, making it harder for an organization to achieve peak performance.

A knowledge sharing culture ultimately requires a positive work environment in which employees are encouraged to collaborate, work cross-functionally and genuinely get to know one another. That environment creates engaged teams that yield concrete returns. A recent Gallup study found that organizations with highly engaged employees outperform competitors with less engaged workers by a vast margin of 147%.

Overcoming barriers to knowledge sharing

Even in organizations that promote collaboration, knowledge doesn’t always flow as freely as intended. Time constraints, unclear expectations, or concerns about job security can all stand in the way of employees choosing to share what they know.

To cultivate a healthy collaboration culture:

Leadership needs to lead by example, making themselves accessible to employees at routine intervals. Encourage regular feedback cycles among employees, management and departments. Prioritize psychological safety to ensure that employees feel comfortable sharing knowledge with one another without fear of competition or job instability. It also ensures that employees are open about what they don’t know. Recognizing contributions—formally or informally—also helps reinforce the value of encouraging employees to contribute to collective knowledge.

Ultimately, removing these blockers allows teams to share information more openly and consistently, making knowledge sharing in the workplace a natural part of how work gets done.

Knowledge sharing strategies connect people and store information

Research has found that practicing a skill is a more effective technique than simple theoretical learning. So while a knowledge sharing best practices document might be a good thing to have on hand, workplace knowledge sharing is most effectively done among colleagues rather than between one worker and a wiki that might be out of date or missing crucial tacit knowledge that’s difficult to store in a database.

So to keep people engaged, any knowledge management tool you invest in, whether it’s a document management system or collaboration platform, needs to be designed around a people-first philosophy that supports corporate knowledge sharing.

Knowledge sharing helps retain institutional knowledge

If you’ve ever lost an instrumental team member at work, you know all too well how hard it can be on a team’s productivity. It not only affects the team’s ability to perform, it also depletes the years of experience and collective knowledge that the team could draw from.

A healthy knowledge sharing culture is, in a way, employee retention insurance. When workers are allowed to hoard their expertise, the company is setting up a culture in which people can take what they can from their time there and leave, crippling the organization in the process.

By contrast, a company with effective knowledge sharing tools and a pro-sharing culture makes for happier, more loyal employees, and ensures that teams can withstand a team member’s departure.

Measuring knowledge sharing success

Want to know if your knowledge sharing strategies are actually working? Look for signs like how often people jump into shared docs, take part in team chats, or work across departments.

Some teams also keep an eye on how easily team members can access the info they need—without having to ask around or wait on a response. It’s a simple way to check if your tools and culture are helping or getting in the way of organizational knowledge sharing.

The numbers won’t tell you everything, but over time, they can point out what’s working well and where there’s room to improve.

Practical examples of knowledge sharing

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to effective knowledge sharing. What works depends on your team, your tools, and how your org is set up.

At Slack we use Slack channels to share learnings and insights from recent work. Many teams run informal learning sessions over Huddles, where team members walk through challenges they’ve solved and open things up for questions. You can also pin helpful messages in channels, record short clips, or use shared canvases to organize key info for easy reference.

The key is to keep it simple and meet people where they are—making it easy to share their knowledge in ways that feel natural and useful.

Organizational knowledge sharing increases overall productivity

Studies worldwide have shown that knowledge sharing initiatives, encouraged by a culture of learning and collaboration, can naturally boost overall employee productivity. When employees can tap into a knowledge sharing culture, they are less likely to encounter bottlenecks and are more likely to productively collaborate and think innovatively. This can all lead to the creation of new customer solutions or product offerings, keeping your organization competitive and successful.

Put simply, a transparent, pro-knowledge sharing organization is self-tending: It multiplies opportunities for growth while creating ownership and employee engagement. And who wouldn’t want to invest in a culture strategy that pays for itself?