協作

Slack’s developer conference returns

Tickets are on sale now for Spec, our flagship event for builders

Slack 團隊2019 年 5 月 8 日

閱讀時間：1 分鐘

Whether you’re building software for Slack’s millions of users or creating tools that make work a little easier, we’ve got the conference for you. Spec is designed especially for those who bring the right people, data and apps together to move projects forward.

Join us in San Francisco on October 22 and 23 for two days of keynotes, breakouts and hands-on workshops, where you’ll learn best practices from the Slack platform team. You’ll also get a first look at new Slack platform functionality.

Stuck on a specific problem? Interactive workshops and breakout sessions will offer you plenty of opportunities to ask the experts and swap solutions with our global developer community. (Got your own experiences to share onstage? We are currently accepting speaking proposals.)

To ensure that you get maximum value out of your time at Spec, we’ve created two tracks: Plan and Build.

The Plan track will prepare you to go beyond the text editor to take your app from good to great. You’ll learn how to:

  • Build engaging onboarding flows that inspire action
  • Select and refine your app’s business model
  • Use engagement strategies to gather customer feedback and grow loyalty

In the Build track, get ready to roll up your sleeves, open your laptop and dive into practical applications. In Build, you’ll:

  • Learn from Slack partners and customers who have developed successful apps
  • Gain experience with the latest Slack platform products in hands-on workshops
  • Discover tips and tricks to move your in-development apps along

Last year, we debuted features like Actions, showcased API updates, launched new developer tools and previewed Block Kit.

This year, we’ve got more to share—and you won’t want to miss it. Register today for early-bird pricing.

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

轉型

適用於客戶支援的 Slack：Slack 社群紐約分會專家分享秘訣

聽 Slack 專家分享如何充分運用 Slack 提供客戶支援。

新消息

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

新消息

全新工作流程建立工具為所有人實現工作自動化

新的自動化功能可以實現更強大的工作流程，不受使用者的技術專業能力所限

生產力

全新強化功能讓 Slack 如虎添翼，成為你的智慧生產力平台

一窺今年即將在 Dreamforce 發表的 Slack 最新功能