Slack’s developer conference returns

Whether you’re building software for Slack’s millions of users or creating tools that make work a little easier, we’ve got the conference for you. Spec is designed especially for those who bring the right people, data and apps together to move projects forward.

Join us in San Francisco on October 22 and 23 for two days of keynotes, breakouts and hands-on workshops, where you’ll learn best practices from the Slack platform team. You’ll also get a first look at new Slack platform functionality.

Stuck on a specific problem? Interactive workshops and breakout sessions will offer you plenty of opportunities to ask the experts and swap solutions with our global developer community. (Got your own experiences to share onstage? We are currently accepting speaking proposals.)

To ensure that you get maximum value out of your time at Spec, we’ve created two tracks: Plan and Build.

The Plan track will prepare you to go beyond the text editor to take your app from good to great. You’ll learn how to:

Build engaging onboarding flows that inspire action

Select and refine your app’s business model

Use engagement strategies to gather customer feedback and grow loyalty

In the Build track, get ready to roll up your sleeves, open your laptop and dive into practical applications. In Build, you’ll:

Learn from Slack partners and customers who have developed successful apps

Gain experience with the latest Slack platform products in hands-on workshops

Discover tips and tricks to move your in-development apps along

Last year, we debuted features like Actions, showcased API updates, launched new developer tools and previewed Block Kit.

This year, we’ve got more to share—and you won’t want to miss it. Register today for early-bird pricing.