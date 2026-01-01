Nadia Rawlinson appointed Chief People Officer of Slack

Slack today announced the appointment of Nadia Rawlinson to its Executive Team as Slack’s Chief People Officer. Former Senior Vice President of People Robby Kwok has been named Chief of Staff to the CEO.

Nadia brings exceptional experience across all facets of human resources strategy and development on a global scale, most recently serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Live Nation Entertainment, a Fortune 500 global leader in the live events industry. As CHRO, Nadia oversaw global HR strategy and development for Live Nation’s 35,000 employees. Prior to Live Nation, Nadia worked in Silicon Valley, leading and co-leading human resources teams for Rakuten USA and Groupon, respectively.

A proven leader with global bona fides

“Nadia is bringing her exceptional talents to Slack at an incredibly important moment,” said Slack Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stewart Butterfield. “Today we have a unique opportunity to reimagine how we manage, how we lead and how we organize. Nadia will play a key role in that, both for Slack and for our customers. Our culture has always been a strategic advantage, and since the pandemic started our People team has done a remarkable job in maintaining and even strengthening that culture in the face of many wholly new challenges. As we enter a new phase of growth and development, I’m excited to welcome Nadia to the company and I know her leadership will have an enormous impact.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Slack as its new Chief People Officer,” said Nadia. “During these uncertain times, supporting Slack’s employees and prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture is more important than ever. I believe the company is at a unique inflection point: Slack is emerging as the de facto remote headquarters for millions of knowledge workers around the world. I look forward to working closely with Stewart, Robby and our People team in the coming months to help Slack seize this outsized opportunity and pioneer the future of remote collaboration for our customers, our partners and our workforce.”

Reimagining the future of work at Slack

When Nadia joins Slack at the end of September, she will oversee all aspects of Slack’s employee and workplace operations, including global recruiting, people operations, total rewards, organizational effectiveness and program management. She will also manage Slack’s ongoing response to the impacts of Covid-19 on its employees and office spaces. While there are still many unknowns, it is clear that the Slack of the future will be a much more distributed company. From new kinds of offices to new kinds of teams, Nadia’s experience managing global teams will be invaluable in continuing to navigate this transition.

