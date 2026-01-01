We’re back, with another roundup of new features to help make work simpler, more pleasant and more productive. Whether you work from home, in the office, or a bit of both, we know that the world is increasingly hybrid.

In fact, more than 58% of knowledge workers today are working in hybrid arrangements. Now more than ever it’s important that your digital HQ extends beyond where you’re physically located so you have greater flexibility.

Be more productive wherever you work

When a tool is easy to use, you enjoy spending time with it. In fact, Slack users spend an average of 90 minutes per day actively working in Slack.

Slack offers flexibility for you to choose where, when and how you work. It’s where conversations take place, decisions are made and projects move forward. To that end, we’ve recently released new and more powerful ways for teams to work together.

A powerful new interface on iPad

Whether you’re in a retail store, a boardroom or your couch, the new Slack app for iPad lets you work seamlessly on the go. Easily switch between channels and direct messages using the new, two-column layout.

Enhancements to the sidebar help you keep everything organized and easy to navigate. Plus, section preferences sync to desktop so you can easily switch between working on your computer and your iPad.

“Slack has made the T-Mobile frontline iPad user experience smoother than butter. It’s now simpler to find exactly what we need to quickly assist a customer while having even more options available to us.” T-Mobile Engineer, Systems Reliability Carson Cook

Multitask more easily with split view

The new split-screen functionality in Slack allows you to view multiple conversations at once—whether they’re in a channel, a direct message or in a thread. Simply right click on a conversation and start multitasking, saving you time and hassle when working across conversations. Split view can be helpful for customer support agents swarming in a channel with engineering while simultaneously direct messaging with a customer to resolve their issue.

Bookmark important information



Bookmarks make it easy for you and the team members you work with to keep track of important information wherever you’re collaborating, whether in a channel or direct message. Use the bookmark bar to pin messages, access links or store documents that you come back to often. It’s especially helpful for project channels, storing team resources or even marking important conversations within a direct message with your manager.

Collaborate with partners using Slack Connect

Slack Connect is a secure and human way to work with people digitally outside your organizations. When you move external collaboration from email to Slack, you’re able to move projects along more effectively, and form deeper relationships with trusted partners.

Here’s a look at what’s new in Slack Connect.

Tailor file-sharing permissions with partners

A new preference gives admins more control over sharing files with trusted partners outside your organization. Now admins can enable file sharing for all partners or at the partner level, so you have confidence that the content you’re sharing complies with your organization’s policies.

Work with free teams in Slack Connect

It’s now easier than ever to work with all partners in Slack Connect. Customers on Slack’s Enterprise Grid can now work with anyone, regardless of whether they’re already Slack customers. Simply ask your admin to enable your ability to extend the Slack Connect invite to free teams directly within your team’s Slack Connect setting, and bring work into Slack.

“We’re excited to iterate faster with partners, close sales deals and address customer needs with the latest Slack Connect updates. This is a huge win for our team and comes to us at a critical time, when we’re focused on building and scaling our business.” Procore Technologies Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances Kris Lengieza

See what else is new in Slack

You can keep up with all of Slack’s new features big and small by visiting our changelog. Have ideas for how we can improve your digital HQ? Many features just like these come directly from customer feedback. Drop us a note or tweet us at @SlackHQ to share yours.