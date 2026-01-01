Learn, connect and get inspired at Slack Frontiers 2021

Channel change into opportunity at our biggest event of the year, Slack Frontiers. We’re bringing together product experts, successful customers and groundbreaking leaders to help you and your organization adapt, grow and thrive in a digital-first world of work.

This free and virtual global event takes place on:

November 16-17 (AMER)

November 17-18 (EMEA / APAC)

Here are just some of the exciting highlights you’ll find at Slack Frontiers 2021. And don’t forget to check out our Spotify music playlist to get pumped for the event!

Introducing our new Luminary Speaker Series

Meet incredible innovators who are working to create a more equitable future for all during our Luminary Speaker Series, only at Slack Frontiers. We’re hosting an exclusive series of intimate, powerful conversations that will inspire you to spark the change you want to see in your work and world. Don’t miss these insightful discussions, only available during our Frontiers event, moderated by Manoush Zomorodi, author and TED Radio Hour host.

Luminary Speaker Series: A conversation with Simone Biles

World’s most decorated gymnast

As the world’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles is no stranger to redefining what’s possible. She’ll join us at Frontiers to share how this pioneering spirit has led her to smash records, defy limits and reshape the conversation around mental health.

Luminary Speaker Series: A conversation with Jane Fonda

Academy Award–winning actor, author and activist

Jane Fonda’s passion and determination continue to propel her activism. Learn how Jane expresses her values, reinvents herself and inspires others to join movements. We’ll cover climate change, mental health, the intergenerational workplace and why retirement today is really a third act.

Luminary Speaker Series: A conversation with Ellen Pao

CEO of Project Include, former CEO of Reddit

Ever hear of the “Pao effect”? If not, get ready to be inspired. Join us for a conversation with Ellen Pao, the tech investor, former CEO of Reddit, writer and co-founder of Project Include, as we discuss her career, how she challenges paradigms and why she’s dedicated to empowering people to make change.

Luminary Speaker Series: A conversation with Jennifer Doudna

Nobel Prize-winning co-inventor of CRISPR technology

Nobel Prize–winning scientist Jennifer Doudna created groundbreaking technology with huge implications across biology and medicine. Hear Jennifer’s thoughts on collaboration in the lab, what she’s learned about leadership and how to approach the ethical dilemmas that come with innovation.

Enjoy exclusive access to the Frontiers Slack workspace

Join a special Slack workspace where you can meet new people, share ideas and immerse yourself in the Frontiers experience. You’ll also be able to:

Level up your Slack skills, plus learn new tips and tricks with the support of our experts and community

Make new connections as you chat about anything and everything with fellow Frontiers attendees

Try our virtual photo booth, and have fun in popular channels like #pets and #social-yelling

and Keep the great conversations going in exclusive AMA sessions with our inspiring Frontiers speakers

And you don’t have to wait until Frontiers to join the fun. The workspace launches on November 11, so make sure to register today for access before the event begins. Attendees will be given a one-time activation link to create their account and then log in to the platform with their username and password after that.

Press play on personalized content

Every year, we organize Frontiers around you: your role, your goals and your needs. This year, you’ll find that and more, as we’ve organized a variety of sessions around “playlists” to help you get valuable insights into your industry’s unique challenges and unlock your own potential. Playlists are like TV channels just for you—all you need to do is press play to start streaming back-to-back sessions.

For your department and industry

Ship, sell, serve and secure. No matter what your job requires, learn how to coordinate and collaborate with ease. And discover how other teams like yours are meeting quotas, goals and more with Slack. Whether you’re on a team or lead one, find specific playlists in:

IT

Engineering

Marketing

Sales

Service

Government

For your tools and technology

Get an introduction to Slack or an in-depth tour of its most robust capabilities. Discover new ways to bring together your teams, tools and information. Choose from playlists like:

New to Slack

Innovation at Work

Slack and Salesforce

Integrations and Solutions

Insights for Partners

Collaborative Sessions

Exciting and inspiring keynotes

But wait—there’s more! Be sure to catch some of our opening and closing keynote presentations from Slack leadership and special guests, where we’ll reveal our latest product innovations and preview exciting things to come. For an overview of the agenda, check out the Frontiers site.

Day 1 opening keynote | Reinvent work from your digital HQ

Companies are uniting their people, partners and systems with a digital HQ. Join Slack executives, product leaders and customers as they discuss how Slack’s new platform innovations will empower anyone in your company to build solutions and change the way you work.

Featured speakers:

Stewart Butterfield CEO and co-founder, Slack

CEO and co-founder, Slack Tamar Yehoshua Chief Product Officer, Slack

Chief Product Officer, Slack Steve Wood VP of Product, Developer Platform, Slack

VP of Product, Developer Platform, Slack Rasha Alkhatib Customer Experience Manager, T-Mobile

Customer Experience Manager, T-Mobile Louis Milard Enterprise Engineering Leader, Amazon Web Services

Day 1 closing keynote | A conversation with Bryan Stevenson

Lawyer and human rights activist Bryan Stevenson will join us to discuss mass incarceration in America, how we can embrace returning citizens with humanity and dignity, and the role of Slack’s Next Chapter program, which builds pathways for employment in tech for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Featured speakers:

Bryan Stevenson Founder and Executive Director, Equal Justice Initiative

Founder and Executive Director, Equal Justice Initiative Stewart Butterfield CEO and co-founder, Slack

CEO and co-founder, Slack Kenyatta Leal Executive Director, Next Chapter

Day 2 opening keynote | Design your new HQ: people-centric and digital- first

It’s time to embrace the future of work. Hear the latest data and insights from the Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, about what today’s workers expect and how you can retain top talent. Learn from Slack product leaders and Equinox Fitness about how to use Slack to support your company’s evolving culture.

Featured speakers:

Christian Fortucci SVP, Technology, Equinox

SVP, Technology, Equinox Karesha McGee Sr. Director, Global Communications, Slack

Sr. Director, Global Communications, Slack Sheela Subramanian VP, Future Forum

VP, Future Forum Dolapo Falola Director of Software Engineering, Slack

Dive deeper with collaborative sessions

In this special playlist of four sessions, you’ll discover fun, memorable and actionable stories about how Slack empowers people to do their best work. Note: These sessions won’t be recorded, so make sure to catch them during Frontiers!

A conversation with Nate Berkus

Featuring: Nate Berkus Interior designer, author and executive producer

Learn how beloved interior designer Nate Berkus empowers teams and collaborates with clients on creative projects with Slack as his digital HQ. He’ll provide valuable tips for keeping projects moving forward while promoting transparent communication and quick decision-making.

A conversation with IDC

Featuring:

Harold Jackson Director, Global Analyst Relations, Slack

Director, Global Analyst Relations, Slack Wayne Kurtzman Research Director, Social and Collaboration, IDC

Take a deeper look into the first-ever IDC MarketScape “Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment,” in which Slack was named a leader among major vendors. Get an overview of the study’s methodology and learn how business leaders can connect their increasingly digital workforces.

A conversation with Tayo Rockson

Featuring: Tayo Rockson As Told By Nomads podcast host, professor and author

As an expert on remote work and cross-cultural communication, Tayo Rockson has knowledge to share when it comes to seeking out diverse perspectives. Rockson will explain how you can thrive in the world of remote work while encouraging connection, authenticity and empathy.

A conversation with Slack Champions

Find out how you can effectively scale Slack adoption and maturity efforts within your organization by joining our Slack Champions program. Enjoy useful insights from two Slack Champions who successfully created and scaled their own internal programs, and discover how you can get started today.

Surprise musical guests

Guess which two big musical acts will be joining us at Frontiers? Hint: They have 16 Grammy nominations and six Grammy wins between them. Register for Frontiers to find out who they are!

Slack is going on tour!

We’re bringing Slack and the future of work to life in a traveling pop-up experience you have to see, touch and hear to believe!

Come visit our interactive pop-up Slack experience, where you can learn more about Slack, take selfies in larger-than-life scenes and play along to win some exclusive Slack goodies. Join us in person November 12-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time in:

New York at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal

at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal San Francisco at Yerba Buena Gardens

We’ll be announcing more cities and dates soon—stay tuned!

Let’s get social

Finally, keep the conversation going before, during and after Frontiers by following @SlackHQ on Twitter and LinkedIn, and using the hashtag #SlackFrontiers. Expect session highlights, live streams of keynotes, opportunities to ask questions and more.

So choose your region, mark your calendar and get excited for our biggest event of the year. For more details and to register for the event, visit the official Slack Frontiers website.