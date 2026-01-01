Salesforce Channels: Implementation Guide

Complete the technical setup required to unlock centralized conversations across Slack and Salesforce

Salesforce channels allow organizations to create a dedicated space to collaborate around any Salesforce record, unifying real-time team conversations with customer data and allowing teams to collaborate wherever they’re working–whether that’s in Salesforce, or in the Slack app. With Salesforce channels, teams can efficiently work together, make smarter decisions and take faster action, powering customer success and revenue growth.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to configure and launch Salesforce channels to give your team a whole new way to collaborate with your customer at the center of every conversation.

Download the guide and follow these steps to launch Salesforce channels Step 1 : Connect Slack and Salesforce

Step 2 : Configure objects for Salesforce channels

Step 3 : Grant access to Slack for your users

Step 4 : Configure additional settings

Step 5 : Convert existing channels

Step 6: Automate team processes with Worklfow Builder

💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.