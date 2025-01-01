Salesforce Channels: Implementation Guide

Download our technical guide for a step-by-step walkthrough to help you configure Salesforce Channels.

少于 1 分钟内

Complete the technical setup required to unlock centralized conversations across Slack and Salesforce

Salesforce channels allow organizations to create a dedicated space to collaborate around any Salesforce record, unifying real-time team conversations with customer data and allowing teams to collaborate wherever they’re working–whether that’s in Salesforce, or in the Slack app. With Salesforce channels, teams can efficiently work together, make smarter decisions and take faster action, powering customer success and revenue growth.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to configure and launch Salesforce channels to give your team a whole new way to collaborate with your customer at the center of every conversation.

 

💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.

此资源有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

相关资源