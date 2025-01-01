Salesforce Channels: Implementation Guide

Complete the technical setup required to unlock centralized conversations across Slack and Salesforce
Salesforce channels allow organizations to create a dedicated space to collaborate around any Salesforce record, unifying real-time team conversations with customer data and allowing teams to collaborate wherever they’re working–whether that’s in Salesforce, or in the Slack app. With Salesforce channels, teams can efficiently work together, make smarter decisions and take faster action, powering customer success and revenue growth.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to configure and launch Salesforce channels to give your team a whole new way to collaborate with your customer at the center of every conversation.
💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.
