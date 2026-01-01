Close deals faster with Slack Connect

Get closer to prospects and customers

Nearly 80% of Fortune 100 companies rely on Slack Connect to work faster alongside partners, vendors or customers. Selling is now digital-first, and sales teams are building stronger relationships with customers and maintaining deal velocity by working in Slack Connect channels.

4x faster deal cycles with Slack Connect*

60% faster response times from customers with Slack Connect*

60% time saved in feedback cycle*

Slack Connect creates personal and persistent connections to customers, loops in subject-matter experts (like finance or legal) to help close a deal faster and enables swift feedback cycles on contract proposals.

A channel that’s shared with a customer looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 250 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

“We’re able to iterate so much faster now on our partnerships, sales deals and customer needs with Slack Connect, driving innovation and alignment across the construction industry.” Procore Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances Kristopher M. Lengieza Read their story

Connect with customers in a new way

In a Slack Connect channel, account teams and customers can regularly check in, exchange feedback and update one another on progress or blockers. Using clips, reps can share short videos with customers, making answering a question or explaining a proposal that much more personal.

“Historically, the gold standard of a deep relationship in sales was getting the person on text. Now the gold standard is getting them into a Slack channel.” Stripe Head of Americas Revenue and Growth Jeanne DeWitt Grosser Read their story

Maximize customer retention

Automate key communications at scale while giving account managers more time to focus on customer-specific questions and value realization efforts.

“Slack really allows me to connect to my customers in a different way. I want them to think I’m an extension of their company, and anytime they have questions, it’s very easy to connect. Slack is a great way for me to help them get what they need faster.” Splunk Former Senior Solutions Engineer Kelly Kitagawa Read their story

Strengthen the voice of the customer

Bring your product team, sales reps, and customers together in Slack channels to capture and address feedback in real time.

“With Slack, the customer can pull in more people, we can pull in more people and it becomes a collaborative discussion to solve a problem or answer a question.” Fastly Director of Customer Experience Kami Richey Read their story

Join the 100,000+ organizations working in Slack Connect:

With Slack Connect, you can open the doors to your digital HQ for service to delight your customers with unrivaled support.