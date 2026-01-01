Slack builder

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Features
COLLABORATION
Channels
Organize teams and work
Slack Connect
Work with external partners
Messaging
Chat with your team
Huddles
Meet with audio and video
Clips
Record and share updates
CRM
Salesforce in Slack
Bring Salesforce into the flow of work
Slack CRM for Small Business
Manage customers in Slack with the help of Slackbot
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Templates
Start any task, fast
Canvas
Create rich, flexible docs
Lists
Organize, track and manage projects
File Sharing
Bring files to the flow of work
PLATFORM
Agentic Platform
Customize, extend, and unify your tech stack in Slack
Apps & Integrations
Connect your tools with Slack
Workflow Builder
Automate everyday tasks
INTELLIGENCE
AI in Slack
Save time and work smarter with powerfully simple AI
Slackbot
Power productivity with your personal AI agent
Agentforce
Empower your whole team with AI-powered agents in Slack
Enterprise Search
Find anything, all from a single search bar
ADMIN & SECURITY
Security
Protect data, ensure compliance
Enterprise Key Management
Monitor and revoke access
Slack Atlas
Discover rich profiles and org charts
Watch demo
Download Slack
See all features
Slack Marketplace
Find new agents and apps that fit your team’s needs.
Browse marketplace
What is Slack?
Slack vs. Email
Accessibility
Solutions
BY DEPARTMENT
Engineering
IT
Customer Service
Sales
Project Management
Marketing
Human Resources
Security
BY INDUSTRY
Manufacturing, Auto & Energy
Technology
Media
Small Business
Financial Services
Retail
Education
Health & Life Sciences
Watch demo
Download Slack
See all solutions
TEMPLATE GALLERY
Start work faster with pre-made templates for every task.
See all templates
Task Management
Scale
Engagement
Trust
Enterprise
Resources
Resources Library
What’s New
Product Tour
Events
Developers
Partners
Customer Stories
Community
Slack Certified
Blog
Slack Marketplace
Watch demo
Download Slack
FEATURED
Winning in the AI era of work.
Learn more
Help Center
Customer Support
Pricing
Sign in
Request a demo
Get started
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