Three different desks around a globe representing a digital-first world
Webinar

Good communication in a digital world

Learn how better communication means better performance for you and your team

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 誰でも

Workplace communication isn’t easy, and when all or most of your employees are working remotely it can be even harder. Communication failures can run the gamut, from misunderstanding organizational hierarchy and unclear roles and responsibilities to too many communication channels or even disagreeing over the most effective ways to communicate as a team.

There’s good news: You can improve communication by learning new techniques! Join this webinar to learn how to help get everyone aligned in a digital HQ and make sure that no information is lost. Learn how good workplace communication in a digital HQ can help improve teamwork and collaboration, mitigate conflicts by reducing the chances of a misunderstanding and provide emotional support for every team member.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackEmployee Learning & Development ManagerJade Hanley
New York UniversityAssociate Professor of Psychology and Neural ScienceJay Van Bavel

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る